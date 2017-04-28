Country(s)
It's National Pilates Day This Saturday at Herzog Body Tech
Ridgefield Pilates: Herzog Body Tech, 383 Main St, Downtown Ridgefield CT; is celebrating National Pilates Day with a complimentary session upon sign up.
Pilates Day is an annual, international, community event celebrated on the first Saturday of May every year. The Pilates Day mission is to foster the public's appreciation and awareness of the Pilates Method.
What is Pilates Day?
Pilates Day is an annual, international, community event celebrated on the first Saturday of May every year. The Pilates Day mission is to foster the public's appreciation and awareness of the Pilates Method through a network of varied, innovative, and high quality grassroots Pilates events accessible and affordable for all. Pilates Day is a program by Herzog Body Tech: AXIS CORE® PILATES, and Pilates Day events are produced and hosted by OSTEOPATHIC FITNESS®.
Why does Herzog Body Tech Participate?
Herzog Body Tech is sought after for its leadership in Pilates-based exercise. Our treatment philosophy is reflected in our use of the Pilates Method. Our Ridgefield Pilates studio is fully equipped with Balance boards, cables, and balls that simulate reformers and accessories.
We work in designing programs that successfully incorporate Pilates-based approaches. Our Ridgefield Pilates clients comment on how much they enjoy this form of care, particularly because they often find that they can get the absolute best workout.
Many of our clients have responded favorably to Herzog Body Tech: AXIS CORE® Pilates. It's common for many clients to go on to do this form of exercise on an ongoing basis. Learn more about Herzog Body Tech: AXIS CORE® Pilates exercise by visiting our website http://www.herzogbodytech.com
or go to http://ridgefieldpilates.com/
