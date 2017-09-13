News By Tag
Product Development and Commercialisation by AlphaMD & MedSurgPI
MedSurgPI, LLC
Located in Raleigh, NC, MedSurgPI is a growing collection of commercially oriented physicians focused on providing business-oriented Chief Medical Officer (CMO) services to Life Science companies. All of its MDs have significant clinical and business experience and represent the fields of Allergy/Immunology, General Surgery, Critical Care, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Plastic Surgery, Pediatric Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Gastroenterology, Infectious Disease, Neurology, Oncology, Pulmonary, Regenerative Medicine, Cell Therapy, Corporate Medical Affairs and Molecular Diagnostics.
MedSurgPI serves its clients by providing interim wcj management (including CEO, Board and CMO), strategic product development services, recruitment of and interface with Key Opinion Leaders, medical communications, General Medical Affairs, Clinical Trial planning and oversight, including medical monitoring and Data Safety Management Board services. MedSurgPI also represents clients at meetings, and provides presentations, publish medical communications and competitive intelligence services. MedSurgPI enhances the quality of its services through tactic understanding that comes from many years of active post residency medical practice and entrepreneurial experience.
AlphaMD, LLC
Based in Mountain Top, PA, AlphaMD is a Global company with a focus on Health Economics and Outcomes Research and Risk Management. Alpha MD drives economics and outcomes research through innovation with best-in-class scientific methodologies. AlphaMD helps pharmaceutical and healthcare companies in implementing evidence-based strategies that utilize health economics and outcome research to produce results in a real-world setting. These results help Life Science companies with decision making by using competitive landscape assessments, economic modeling, and determination of value proposition of products. With a team of data analysts, statisticians, and economists, AlphaMD delivers consistently impactful results for Clients at a Global level. Through carefully designed processes and international experience, AlphaMD also assists clients in product commercialization in Emerging Markets.
The partnership expands both AlphaMD and MedSurgPI's capabilities to serve clients through access to deep analytical capabilities that enable the generation of Health Economic and Outcomes Research reports, Reimbursement strategies, Competitive analyses, and Medical Affairs.
