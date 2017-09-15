News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Artificial Intelligence can reduce risks in Fintech: Focus of LendIt summit in London
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake plans to attend the LendIt Europe organized by LendIt in London
David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, says, "Fintech has always been and will continue to disrupt our financial industry. Innovations are sprouting left and right and it's a must to be updated with all these technologies and recent developments. This event is one of Europe's largest and attendees will not only be given a fresh and global perspective in the world of fintech but will also get the chance to market and partner up with clients."
This two-full day summit will feature over 120 thought-provoking sessions coming from more than 150 speakers, and will have over 70 exhibitor booths. There will be company demo presentations and a startup competition featuring fintech innovations. Attendees will also have adequate time to mingle and network with their peers and potential business partners. The topics include how biometrics is changing online identity verification, how artificial intelligence can reduce risk, and how Brexit will change the face of European fintech.
Some of the speakers are:
Anne Boden, CEO, Starling Bank
Benoit Legrand, Global Head of Fintech, ING
Christoph Rieche, Co-Founder & CEO, iwoca
Jason Jones, Co-Founder & CEO, LendIt
Meg Zwick, Senior Vice President, Millennium Trust Company
Nick Ogden, Founder and Chairman, ClearBank
Perry Rahbar, CEO, dv01
Renaud Laplanche, Co-Founder & CEO, Upgrade
Samir Desai, Co-Founder & CEO, Funding Circle
Shane Williams, Co-Head, UBS SmartWealth
Mambu is the platinum sponsor of this event. The gold sponsors are Emailage and Gome Finance. ThreatMetrix, Wirecard, Validis, Carey Olsen, Ey, and Codix are the silver sponsors. Some of the bronze sponsors are Lendify, Hogan Lovells, Cloud Lending Solutions, Data Robot, and Trustly. The strategic partners include Australian Fintech, Copenhagen Fintech, Bankless Times, Fintechna, and Business Money.
For more details, visit:
thesoholoft.com
We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/
MEDIA CONTACT:
THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)
The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:
THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.
TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.
VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.
The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.
For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652
Contact
09175789069
david@thesoholoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse