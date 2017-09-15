Artificial Intelligence can reduce risks in Fintech: Focus of LendIt summit in London

LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake plans to attend the LendIt Europe organized by LendIt in London

London. Photo credit: The Soho Loft Media Group

Industry experts, companies, investors, fintech experts, startups, fund managers, venture capital funds, and policy makers are all set to gather on October 9-10, 2017 at the luxurious InterContinental London—The O2 hotel for the biggest international fintech and lending event ever to happen in Europe.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, says, "Fintech has always been and will continue to disrupt our financial industry. Innovations are sprouting left and right and it's a must to be updated with all these technologies and recent developments. This event is one of Europe's largest and attendees will not only be given a fresh and global perspective in the world of fintech but will also get the chance to market and partner up with clients."This two-full day summit will feature over 120 thought-provoking sessions coming from more than 150 speakers, and will have over 70 exhibitor booths. There will be company demo presentations and a startup competition featuring fintech innovations. Attendees will also have adequate time to mingle and network with their peers and potential business partners. The topics include how biometrics is changing online identity verification, how artificial intelligence can reduce risk, and how Brexit will change the face of European fintech.Some of the speakers are:Anne Boden, CEO, Starling BankBenoit Legrand, Global Head of Fintech, INGChristoph Rieche, Co-Founder & CEO, iwocaJason Jones, Co-Founder & CEO, LendItMeg Zwick, Senior Vice President, Millennium Trust CompanyNick Ogden, Founder and Chairman, ClearBankPerry Rahbar, CEO, dv01Renaud Laplanche, Co-Founder & CEO, UpgradeSamir Desai, Co-Founder & CEO, Funding CircleShane Williams, Co-Head, UBS SmartWealthMambu is the platinum sponsor of this event. The gold sponsors are Emailage and Gome Finance. ThreatMetrix, Wirecard, Validis, Carey Olsen, Ey, and Codix are the silver sponsors. Some of the bronze sponsors are Lendify, Hogan Lovells, Cloud Lending Solutions, Data Robot, and Trustly. The strategic partners include Australian Fintech, Copenhagen Fintech, Bankless Times, Fintechna, and Business Money.