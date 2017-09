RaggTyme Entertainment Presents...."Cool Like Dat" Digable Planets are Back!

Digable Planets, Maria Rose & Rico Anderson Howard Show Flyer

Media Contact

Capitol Public Relations LLC

Thomasina Perkins-Washington

2024860698

***@capitolpublicrelations.com Capitol Public Relations LLCThomasina Perkins-Washington2024860698

End

-- The legendary hip hop trio, Digable Planets, are coming back to DC. Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler, Mary Ann "Ladybug Mecca" Viera and Craig "Doodlebug" Irving will be performing live at the historical Howard Theatre on Thursday, September 21, 2017. Doors open at 7 PM; the show starts at 9 PM. Fans from all over are coming in droves to be mesmerized by Digable Planets' smooth laid-back style.Also debuting will be up and coming musical artist "Maria Rose". Maria Rose is a singer/songwriter with a music style best described as Katy Perry's and Bruno Mars' love child – totally eclectic, pop, soul and rock. Born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Fredericksburg, VA, Maria Rose discovered her love for music at a very young age. With a sound likened to Amy Winehouse, Maria Rose is sure to rock you.Finally, on the turntables will be celebrity music producer and DJ – Rico Anderson. A native Washingtonian, and an offspring of the New Edition family tree, Rico Anderson is a producer, musician, and DJ best known for his work with artists such as Bell, Biv, DeVoe, Boyz II Men, Will Smith, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Yo Gotti, to name a few. Rico Anderson's sound is totally undeniable.To top the night off, there will be an After-Party, starting at 10 PM and free to the public, wcj at Chaplin's Restaurant located at 1501 9Street, NW, DC. Digable Planets will meet and greet fans, DJ Rico Anderson will take over the turntables, and Maria Rose will perform another hit. So if you are ready for a musical climax, come down on Thursday, September 21to the historical Howard Theatre for Digable Planets' "Cool Like Dat" Show and then to Chaplin's Restaurant for the hottest after party in town.For more information on this show or any of the Raggtyme artists please be contact Ernie Dozier at: ernie@raggtymeentertainment.com or call (202) 380-9712 Opt. 1 or visit website at: www.Raggtymeentertainment.comThe Raggtyme Entertainment Group is an entertainment management and marketing firm with over 25 years of experience in management, marketing, promotions and communications. Raggtyme continues to plan and coordinate entertainment events, develop marketing strategies and act as a liaison between various venues to host events and artists. Raggtyme has also represented, managed, and promoted the careers of Grammy Award winners, Tony Award nominees, and American Music Awards recipients.