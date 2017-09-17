 
News By Tag
* Sap
* Software
* SAP monitoring
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
23222120191817

Syslink Xandria Delivers Fresh Monitoring Experience with Actionable Analytics for SAP® Systems

23 years of SAP systems monitoring best practice poured into new software release
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sap
* Software
* SAP monitoring

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
* Products

SAN FRANCISCO - Sept. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Syslink Xandria Delivers Fresh Monitoring Experience with Actionable Analytics for SAP® Systems
23 years of SAP systems monitoring best practice poured into new software release

Las Vegas, NV - Sep 26th, 2017 - Syslink (http://www.syslinkams.com/), a leading provider of monitoring and management software for systems running SAP® software, unveiled today a new major release of its solution Xandria. Over 23 years of experience in this market, with 18 as an SAP partner, are poured into a new version of the Xandia solution that provides best-practice monitoring combined with proactive, predictive analysis and resource planning, helping enterprises to prevent failures and simplify operations running on SAP software.

"With over 2,000 retail stores and 80,000 employees, our SAP system landscape is very large, with many components. We can't even imagine managing and monitoring it without Xandria. No other solution in the market can give us the same results," said Rochus Tresch, head of SAP development at Coop (https://www.syslinkams.com/blog/see-how-a-large-retailer-...), "Even the migration to SAP HANA was easier thanks to Xandria. We've used it to monitor our landscape before, during and after the migration, to ensure we received the expected performance enhancements by migrating to SAP HANA"

"Having Xandria (https://www.syslinkams.com/en) installed on more than 10,000 SAP systems and over 1,000 SAP HANA systems gave us a tremendous amount of feedback on how to make the new version a world-class product," said Bernd Engist, head of Syslink development. "It gives our customers insights into their SAP system landscape behavior, allowing them to be proactive in preventing failures and better plan their budget, time and resources."

The new Syslink Xandria version will not only help companies streamline SAP system management by reducing failures, simplifying everyday operations and monitoring, but it is also leveraging predictive analysis to increase service availability. It offers these enhanced capabilities:

●       Complete landscape visibility Xandria provides organizations with complete visibility into their SAP system landscape and performance issues as well as resource utilization. Intuitive dashboards and extensive reporting capabilities provide CIOs, CTOs wcj as well as Basis engineers with the information they need.

●       Using predictive resource planning, companies can proactively budget and plan their hardware and personnel resources not having to wait to the last moment and solving problems before they spiral.

●       Real-time audit readiness - using Xandria allows engineers to provide a detailed audit trail for every change done in the system in a press of a button, saving enterprises weeks of preparation while helping ensure compliance with security policies.

The new version will be demonstrated in Syslink's booth #304 at SAP TechEd® and will be generally available to the public in October.

SAP TechEd, being held Sept. 25–27 in Las Vegas, focuses on technology with an emphasis on collaboration and hands-on workshops, going beyond technical education.

About Syslink

Syslink and its flagship product Xandria, help companies streamline SAP system enterprise management by reducing failures, simplifying everyday operations, monitoring, and leveraging predictive analysis to increase service availability. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Syslink has been an SAP-certified partner since its inception. Xandria's intuitive solution provides SAP system management, monitoring and analysis solution offering 24/7 real-time visibility of your SAP systems' health. It uses predictive analysis, daily and real-time checks automation and gives you full control of SAP system environments - on premise, cloud or SAP HANA®-based. Visit https://www.syslinkams.com to learn more.

# # #

SAP, TechEd, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. Seehttp://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact
Irit Gillath
Syslink
***@syslinkams.com
End
Source:
Email:***@syslinkams.com Email Verified
Tags:Sap, Software, SAP monitoring
Industry:Technology
Location:San Francisco - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share