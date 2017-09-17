News By Tag
Syslink Xandria Delivers Fresh Monitoring Experience with Actionable Analytics for SAP® Systems
23 years of SAP systems monitoring best practice poured into new software release
Las Vegas, NV - Sep 26th, 2017 - Syslink (http://www.syslinkams.com/)
"With over 2,000 retail stores and 80,000 employees, our SAP system landscape is very large, with many components. We can't even imagine managing and monitoring it without Xandria. No other solution in the market can give us the same results," said Rochus Tresch, head of SAP development at Coop (https://www.syslinkams.com/
"Having Xandria (https://www.syslinkams.com/
The new Syslink Xandria version will not only help companies streamline SAP system management by reducing failures, simplifying everyday operations and monitoring, but it is also leveraging predictive analysis to increase service availability. It offers these enhanced capabilities:
● Complete landscape visibility Xandria provides organizations with complete visibility into their SAP system landscape and performance issues as well as resource utilization. Intuitive dashboards and extensive reporting capabilities provide CIOs, CTOs wcj as well as Basis engineers with the information they need.
● Using predictive resource planning, companies can proactively budget and plan their hardware and personnel resources not having to wait to the last moment and solving problems before they spiral.
● Real-time audit readiness - using Xandria allows engineers to provide a detailed audit trail for every change done in the system in a press of a button, saving enterprises weeks of preparation while helping ensure compliance with security policies.
The new version will be demonstrated in Syslink's booth #304 at SAP TechEd® and will be generally available to the public in October.
SAP TechEd, being held Sept. 25–27 in Las Vegas, focuses on technology with an emphasis on collaboration and hands-on workshops, going beyond technical education.
About Syslink
Syslink and its flagship product Xandria, help companies streamline SAP system enterprise management by reducing failures, simplifying everyday operations, monitoring, and leveraging predictive analysis to increase service availability. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Syslink has been an SAP-certified partner since its inception. Xandria's intuitive solution provides SAP system management, monitoring and analysis solution offering 24/7 real-time visibility of your SAP systems' health. It uses predictive analysis, daily and real-time checks automation and gives you full control of SAP system environments - on premise, cloud or SAP HANA®-based. Visit https://www.syslinkams.com to learn more.
Contact
Irit Gillath
Syslink
***@syslinkams.com
