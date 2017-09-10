 
Industry News





United Way of Volusia-Flagler Deploys Volunteers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Sept. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties will open their doors Saturday, Sept. 16from 8 a.m. until noon as a coordination and mobilization point for volunteers in response to Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

Volunteers and groups will meet at the United Way offices located at 3747 W. International Speedway Blvd.

in Daytona Beach to receive specific assignments and will then deploy as a group to the assigned worksite.

All projects will be in the Volusia or Flagler communities. Volunteers are asked to bring any debris or clean up equipment that they might have including yard gloves, shears, and trash bags.

More than 30 individual projects have already been reported that need assistance with debris cleanup and other Hurricane related needs. wcj Additionally, many nonprofits were flooded or experienced damage from Hurricane Irma which has resulted in a delay in services.

As part of relief efforts, the United Way participates in various disaster preparedness groups namely as a volunteer coordinator. More than 50 individuals and teams have already signed up to serve, but more volunteers are needed to address the widespread damage to the community. Any individuals or groups interested in serving their community should contact Francine Martin, volunteer center coordinator at (386) 275-1948.

# # #

The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund 30 programs from 22 local partner agencies.  For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org  or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)  if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

Source:United Way Volusia-Flagler Counites
