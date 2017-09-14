News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
SitStayGo™ Trunk Show on November 4th Showcasing The PET DINETTE & Leash!
The November 4th Trunk Show is FREE and open to the public and little dogs. Guests will experience the luxurious D Pet Hotels, enjoy delicious wine and snacks, mix and mingle with other pet lovers, all while learning about the PET DINETTE & Leash!
When: Saturday, November 4th, 2017 from 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Where: D Pet Hotels Chelsea
104 W. 27 Street. (between 6th & 7th)
New York, NY 10001
What: The November 4th Trunk Show is FREE and open to the public and little dogs. Guests will experience the luxurious D Pet Hotels, enjoy delicious wine and snacks, mix and mingle with other pet lovers, all while learning more about the innovative PET DINETTE & Leash from the inventor herself, Michelle Glasser. Best of all, this is the perfect opportunity to get your paws on some awesome pet gifts for the holiday season!
When going on a walk with Fido, there are many essentials you will both need to bring along on the journey. Leashes, poop bags, treats, keys, cellphone, and water, are a few important items to have. Carrying these items around on your excursion can be a challenge. The PETDINETTE and Leash will forever change the way people walk their pets. The PET DINETTE modular serving and storage bowls can be used to serve water, and hold a portion of food or stash of treats. It also has the diameter to hold credit card, license, or spare house key. If water is all you need, just carry one bowl with the flask. Not only is it great for walks or hikes, but road trips and plane trips as well. It's also ideal for a kitty in transit! Spout is easy to refill at sinks and fountains.
Retailing for $29.99, the PET DINETTE & Leash includes a strong 5 foot nylon leash and two BPA-free, dishwasher safe, food-grade plastic serving/storage bowls. The bowls hold up to 10oz of water, food and treats; or you can use them as storage and carry what you need. Pet owners can hold the PET DINETTE & Leash comfortably in their hand during walks or hikes thanks to the soft rubber handle. The bowls are strong and sturdy, reinforced with stainless steel, rust-proof screws and a leash anchor.
Some additional features of the PET DINETTE & Leash include: the water vessel detaches for cleaning, you can attach your own waste bag dispenser, and it includes reflective tape for night walks. This product is great for cat owners as well. Simply unhook the leash and you have everything you need for a trip with your feline!
Michelle and the SitStayGo™ team are devoted to giving wcj back to the animal community. Through their launch and the holiday season, a portion of each sale will be shared with Houston SPCA to help the most vulnerable victims of Hurricane Harvey thanks to their Give 2 Get program. Learn more at: https://www.sitstaygoco.com/
RSVP for Free Now: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
About D Pet Hotels: From Uber suites (larger than most New York City apartments!) to the lavish Pant doggie gym and lounge, distinguished dogs have all they could beg for. The hotel grounds span nearly 10,000 sqft with 19 ft high ceilings. The lobby offers clear views into the space, creating visibility and comfort for owners. The spa and chauffeur services turn a pooch into a pup star and, curating the coolest of the cool in dog fashions and lifestyle products, D Pet Hotel Chelsea's retail boutique is worth a peek! Learn more at: http://chelsea.dpethotels.com
Connect Socially:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Contact
Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 14, 2017