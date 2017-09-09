News By Tag
Voices.com Grows by 1,166%, Ranked in Top 100 of 2017's PROFIT 500 List
Ranking reflects Voices.com's notable five-year revenue growth and ability to maintain impressive expansion rates
Reporting a five-year revenue growth of 1,166% and a rank of 61 of 500 of the fastest-growing companies in Canada, Voices.com has moved up an impressive 33 spots in the list since 2016, and 65 spots since 2014. For 2017, Voices.com is in the top 12% of companies ranked nationwide.
This announcement comes after a monumental year for the company, founded in 2005 by David and Stephanie Ciccarelli in London, Ontario, Canada. In January, Voices.com officially opened its new state-of-the-
"It may look to some as an overnight success story, but the reality is that achieving such an incredible growth rate is a direct result of years of hard work, strategic decisions, and the pursuit of our mission with laser-like focus," says CEO and co-founder, David Ciccarelli. "Sustaining such high rates of growth year after year is a testament to the incredible work of our talented team who are fully engaged and aspiring to lead and transform our industry. We are honoured to be ranked with this year's winners. The entrepreneur's journey is an uphill climb, and Stephanie and I are inspired by everyone on this list."
Ranking Canada's Fastest- Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the PROFIT 500 profiles the country's most successful growth companies. A joint venture between Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the PROFIT 500 is published in the October issue of Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com.
"It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year's applicant pool was the most competitive yet," says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. "This year's winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada - and the world - needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these."
About Voices.com
Founded in 2005, Voices.com is the largest global online marketplace for audio and voice over products and services comprised of nearly wcj half a million business clients and voice actors. Its flagship website, www.voices.com, records approximately two million unique visitors annually and has enabled over 250,000 transactions to date. Headquartered in London, Canada, the Company employs more than 100 people and has clients and voice talent in 139 countries. For more information, visit www.voices.com or follow Voices.com on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About the PROFIT 500
For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.
About Canadian Business
Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.
