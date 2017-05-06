News By Tag
Voices.com Brings Industry Event, LevelUp, to New York
The largest voice over marketplace in the world, Voices.com, will be in Brooklyn next week to bring to the New York-area voice over community their 1-day industry event called LevelUp.
Voices.com brought LevelUp to San Francisco on March 18th. The stop in Brooklyn - called LevelUp New York - this coming Saturday May 20th will be the second stop of the tour.
Covering business, technical, and artistic skill tracks for two kinds of audiences - beginner and professional voice actors - LevelUp is an opportunity for voice over talent to get out of the recording booth to explore new opportunities for success, engage with their community, and "level up" to the next stage of their career.
"Community is vital. We're in a unique position to bring people together from all facets of the industry to grow and connect," says Voices.com's Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie Ciccarelli, who will be onsite at the event.
LevelUp New York attendees will learn how to brand one's voice, take a peek behind the curtain of online casting, get the lowdown on audio mixing, have their auditions diagnosed, and get insights on how to sell their voice. The event will also feature a panel of clients who have experience hiring voice talent for their various projects. Their insights on what makes for a good audition and how best to be selected as a brand voice is a highlight that hasn't been offered to talent before, making this an industry opportunity that is unprecedented.
To learn more about LevelUp, or to register, visit https://www.voices.com/
About Voices.com
Voices.com is the online marketplace that connects businesses with voice over talent.
200,000 talent from around the globe, speaking over 100 languages and dialects, are connected daily to job opportunities that range from broadcast TV spots to audio books to e-learning videos, and everything in between. More than 200,000 people from companies like Google, Hulu, GoDaddy, Microsoft, The Discovery Channel, and National Geographic entrust the Voices.com online marketplace with their stories.
