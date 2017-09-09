More Growth for the CNet Training Team

John Barrows

-- Due to the continued demand for CNet's professional technical education programs the company continues to grow and is delighted to announce the new appointment of highly experienced John Barrows, who has joined the Network Infrastructure technical team as an Instructor.John joins CNet's established team of specialised instructors to successfully deliver the sought after network infrastructure education programs which form part of the highly acclaimed Global Digital Infrastructure Education Framework.Following the rigorous Train-the-Trainer process, a comprehensive and in-depth process where John's knowledge and quality of delivery is tested and refined to ensure it meets the company's usual high standard, John will deliver the Certified Network Cable Installer (CNCI®) followed by the Certified Network Infrastructure Design Professional (CNIDP®) throughout the UK and overseas.John has spent over 30 years working in the industry, where he has been involved in project managing and leading large installation and re-fits for high profile clients.CNet's CEO, Andrew Stevens, said: "John's proven background in the industry will deliver real added value to our learners as he is able to bring wcj learning to life with real-life examples. CNet prides itself on employing instructors who have years of first-hand experience within the digital infrastructure industry to strengthen the quality of the delivery and overall education experience for learners. John's arrival is timed perfectly as the CNCI® has recently expanded into the US, which has been well received and as a result, more CNCI® dates have been scheduled in the US in addition to our five other locations throughout the UK and Ireland."