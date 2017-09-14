Find out whose dreams will come true when Global Tawag ng Tanghalan holds its 1stRegion Finals in EU

Bernardite Steiger, Louise Denciv Auman, Annabel Hernandez, Rinnalyn Silang, and Geraldine Marsak-Lopez from Austria; Marnelli Oliva from France; Alexandra Yatco and Marlita Schon of Sweden; and Joy Bautista and Arnold Soria of Spain will vie

-- With only three days to go, Europe'sfor the first everare all gearing up to heed the call of the stage on September 17 at the Halle E + G Museums Quartier in Wien, Austria.From family to personal fulfillment and even for a social cause,differing dreams and goals motivate the ten finalists, and nothing will stop them now. The region finalists who come from Austria, France, Sweden and Spain will go all out on as they vie for the two slots as Europe's representative at the global showdown happening thisat top-rating varietystudio in Manila.Get to know these talented Global Tawag ng Tanghalan region finalists in Europe more:Bernardite Steiger and Louise Denciv Auman from Wien Austria and Annabel Hernandez, Rinnalyn Silang and Geraldine Marsak-Lopez from Vienna, Austria; Marnelli Oliva from Paris, France; Alexandra Yatco of Varby Gard, Sweden; Marlita Schon of Stockhom, Sweden; and Joy Bautista and Arnold Soria of Madrid, Spain.If the ten finalists are ready to highlight their singing talents, theand "andsinger-actor cum race car driverare excited to witness them.Whose dream will finally come true? Find out by watching their performances live onGates open atFor tickets, contact the following ticket dealers: FORTEPINO At Your Service from Aries Fortuna at telephone no. ‎06763573492;Andrea Dano Gomes with tel. no. +436764667844;Pinoyloading from Schellhammergasse 22; Adel Calanog at tel. wcj no. 0676 56 11162; Sunshine Hair Salon at Heine Strasse 42 1020 Vienna in Austria and with tel. no. +43 5322653; and Marizel Rojas via + 43 699 14596190.VIP Ticket holders will get a chance to have a photo opportunity with the celebrity guests, and enjoy pre-event cocktails with surprise guests. Tickets are atwhile General Admission is at andFor more information onin Europe, visit emea.kapamilya.com or facebook.com/TFCEurope. Connect with fellow global Kapamilyas and follow KapamilyaTFC and KapamilyaGlobalPR on Twitter and Instagram.