Find out whose dreams will come true when Global Tawag ng Tanghalan holds its 1stRegion Finals in EU
Bernardite Steiger, Louise Denciv Auman, Annabel Hernandez, Rinnalyn Silang, and Geraldine Marsak-Lopez from Austria; Marnelli Oliva from France; Alexandra Yatco and Marlita Schon of Sweden; and Joy Bautista and Arnold Soria of Spain will vie
From family to personal fulfillment and even for a social cause,differing dreams and goals motivate the ten finalists, and nothing will stop them now. The region finalists who come from Austria, France, Sweden and Spain will go all out on as they vie for the two slots as Europe's representative at the global showdown happening this December 2017 at top-rating variety show "It's Showtime's" studio in Manila.
Get to know these talented Global Tawag ng Tanghalan region finalists in Europe more:Bernardite Steiger and Louise Denciv Auman from Wien Austria and Annabel Hernandez, Rinnalyn Silang and Geraldine Marsak-Lopez from Vienna, Austria; Marnelli Oliva from Paris, France; Alexandra Yatco of Varby Gard, Sweden; Marlita Schon of Stockhom, Sweden; and Joy Bautista and Arnold Soria of Madrid, Spain.
If the ten finalists are ready to highlight their singing talents, the Pop Rock Superstar and "Tawag ng Tanghalan" hurado Yeng Constantino and Kapamilya singer-actor cum race car driver Matteo Guidicelli are excited to witness them.
Whose dream will finally come true? Find out by watching their performances live on September 17. Gates open at 1 p.m., and the show starts at 3 p.m.
For tickets, contact the following ticket dealers: FORTEPINO At Your Service from Aries Fortuna at telephone no. 06763573492;
VIP Ticket holders will get a chance to have a photo opportunity with the celebrity guests, and enjoy pre-event cocktails with surprise guests. Tickets are at € 50 while General Admission is at and € 25.
For more information on Global Tawag ng Tanghalan Region Finals in Europe, visit emea.kapamilya.com or facebook.com/
