Comdata and AscendTMS Partner to Provide Free TMS Software to Carriers, Fleets and Freight Brokers
AscendTMS will be provided to all Comdata customers at no charge and provides hundreds of carrier and broker benefits to fully manage any logistics business
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "Comdata products and services are used by almost every carrier and freight broker in the industry. From fuel cards and Comchek payments to compliance, licensing and permits, Comdata is the undisputed leader in carrier payment services and solutions. To have Comdata provide AscendTMS to its carrier, broker and 3PL customers, free of charge, is further proof of our continued leadership position in the TMS software space."
AscendTMS will be offered to Comdata fleet and carrier customers, at no cost, to fully manage their logistics businesses. AscendTMS offers carriers, fleets, and brokers a complete business management solution for their entire logistics operation. It provides easy to use features such as full dispatch control, DAT load searching and posting, access to 53 leading load boards, asset management, driver management, driver pay and settlement, a customer CRM with a 26,000 strong shipper directory, shipper and broker credit reports, full accounting, real-time QuickBooks integration, real-time load funding with Triumph Business Capital, a carrier payment portal via TriumphPay, terminal and agent management, commission management, document management, reporting, ELD integrations, driver texting, a free truckload rate index, IFTA tax reporting, fuel card imports, cargo claims handling, easy EDI for connection to large shippers and much more.
"Comdata is excited to offer AscendTMS to our carrier, small fleet and broker customers as part of our popular MyFleet program," wcj said Terrence McCrossan, senior vice president of Comdata North American Trucking (NAT). "As the leading fleet payment and carrier services company in the industry, we now have the ability to provide our customers with a complete, on-demand, business management solution through AscendTMS. Any carrier or broker wanting a top tier TMS software platform to manage their business, connected to their Comdata products and services, can now have one courtesy of AscendTMS and Comdata."
Higham continued, "We intend to add every Comdata service possible to AscendTMS over time, including IFTA filings, mobile driver payments via Comchek Mobile, permitting, compliance, licensing and fuel card management. AscendTMS manages the entire business operations for carriers, fleets, 3PL's, shippers, and freight brokers. To get started, just to go to www.TheFreeTMS.com to get a free AscendTMS software account. As AscendTMS is truly cloud based and on-demand, the entire process takes about 10 seconds. AscendTMS requires no installs, no downloads, no setup, no hardware, and no contracts. It works on any web enabled device like a PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone, and we even provide unlimited training, at no cost, to Comdata customers. AscendTMS is the perfect TMS solution for any Comdata customer, and it won't cost them a penny to use it."
About InMotion Global:
InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, and can manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
About COMDATA:
Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients' bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit www.comdata.com.
