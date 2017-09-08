Witness the Thrill of Submersive's "Beneath the Surface 016" on SoundCloud

Rising Trance Superstar Submersive continues to create buzz on SoundCloud. After the success of 15 episodes, he is back with "Beneath the Surface 016" for fans.

SUBMERSIVE

-- Electronic Dance Music is one of the most popular genres in the music arena. No matter the genre has originated long back, yet the innovative styles that the genre brings with every artist and every composer is really praise worthy. There are different branches of dance music from progressive to psychedelic to ambient and a lot more. Artist Submersive of Los Angeles is giving new appearance to dance music with his skillful techniques. He masters over various styles of the genre including trance. The most important feature of Submersive's compositions is that they are not only meant for giving dance vibes rather they are the best source of gratification of soul. Recently he has dropped "Beneath the Surface 016" on SoundCloud.Words fall short to describe the, multi-talented aspects of Submersive. On at the age of ten he realized the importance of music in his life. Gradually he started taking his drum beating skills to the next level and never looked back. He is a very successful DJ in the United States whose craze is even growing big with the incredible tracks he had dropped on SoundCloud.The album of "Beneath the Surface" is based on trance wcj music genre and the most innovative features associated with the scene. Each piece of episode is crafted by blending the core components of the genre. Submersive makes use of both natural sound effects and also zesty dance beats and together created magic. The tracks are energetic yet fun, loud yet soulful. Bringing together such contradictory feelings is only possible by Submersive. For all who want are planning to party hard this coming weekend don't forget to download all the episodes of "Beneath the Surface" from Submersive's playlist on SoundCloud. And all who are already a big fan of the artist listen to the "Beneath the Surface 016" on SoundCloud.To listen the music, Please click the following link: