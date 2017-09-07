News By Tag
Fun, Games, Music And A Serious Amount Of Craic In A Brand New Episode
However, he has a lot of help from his gorgeous girlfriend and comedy partner; Sinead Nora McGrath, joining him in the G Request Show studio. The 22-year old Galway native, is new to the comedy scene but already has amassed a growing following of her own. This hilarious couple is here to talk about what it takes to make those outrageous videos and to discuss their up coming tour dates.
Our final guest joining Chris in the studio is Recording and performing artist, Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, Actress, Model, advocate, and a businesswoman;
We will also put our guests to the test with a brand new game 'Guess The Celebrity.' you would be mad to miss it!
Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone wcj or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
