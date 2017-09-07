 
September 2017
Fun, Games, Music And A Serious Amount Of Craic In A Brand New Episode

 
 
Chris Onos, Sinead McGrath, Stevo Timothy, Lady FunL'ayo
Chris Onos, Sinead McGrath, Stevo Timothy, Lady FunL'ayo
 
DUBLIN 1, Ireland - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- This week on the G Request Show, Chris welcomes, Galway based comedian, actor, and public figure; Stevo Timothy. Within the last year, Stevo has become a viral video sensation, mainly through his well-known character, Farmer Michael. He has acquired 70,000 Facebook followers on his page with a reach of 1.5 million. Some of his most successful videos have been viewed 650,000 times, and have been featured in notable press outlets.  He is also known for his celebrity encounters, having met UFC legend Conor McGregor, which featured in all the major news outlets around the world.

However, he has a lot of help from his gorgeous girlfriend and comedy partner; Sinead Nora McGrath, joining him in the G Request Show studio. The 22-year old Galway native, is new to the comedy scene but already has amassed a growing following of her own. This hilarious couple is here to talk about what it takes to make those outrageous videos and to discuss their up coming tour dates.

Our final guest joining Chris in the studio is Recording and performing artist, Singer, Rapper, Songwriter, Actress, Model, advocate, and a businesswoman; Lady FunL'ayo. Born in Nigeria, Lady FunL'ayo always wanted to pursue a career in music. Her style combines; Afro beats, Hip-Hop, pop and everything in between. She is here to share her amazing story and what's next for her career.

We will also put our guests to the test with a brand new game 'Guess The Celebrity.' you would be mad to miss it!

Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.

Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone wcj or computer through http://bentelevision.com/streaming/

About the G Request Show

Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238.  The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.

G Request Entertainment
Email:***@grequestshow.com
Posted By:***@grequestshow.com Email Verified
Television Entertainment
Media
Dublin 1 - Dublin - Ireland
