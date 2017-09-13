 
Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987

Telecom and media leaders meet in London to assess global investment and M&A plans

 
 
TMT Finance World Congress & Awards 2017
TMT Finance World Congress & Awards 2017
 
LONDON - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Over 100 telecom and media industry leaders, including over 30 CEOs, have been announced as key speakers for the biggest ever TMT Finance World Congress (http://www.tmtfinance.com/world) event, an annual senior executive-only event focused on global investment and M&A taking place in London on November 28-30.

The event, which is now in its fifth year, has been expanded to 3 days and 400 delegates to meet rising demand for global TMT investment, mergers and acquisitions and new partnerships driven by digital disruption across the telecom, media and tech space, say organisers TMT Finance (http://www.tmtfinance.com/world).

Featured speakers include industry leaders from telecoms and media giants Orange, Liberty Global, Time Warner, Sky, VEON, Axiata, Modern Times Group, Scripps Networks, Millicom, American Tower, Tele2, Discovery Networks, Trinity Mirror and GoDaddy among others, while leaders from financial institutions represented include Cinven, Citi, Barclays, Credit Suisse, European Investment Bank, EBRD, GIC of Singapore, ING, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Providence, Societe Generale, UBS and Warburg Pincus.

"We are excited to announce the first 100 key speakers, including over 30 CEOs, for our biggest ever 3 day TMT Finance World Congress event, which also features the Media Leaders Summit (http://www.tmtfinance.com/media), The TMT M&A Awards (http://www.tmtfinance.com/awards/) and the AI Investment Workshop (http://www.tmtfinance.com/world/workshop/)" said Dominic Lowndes, Managing Director of TMT Finance. "Mergers and acquisitions and new partnership activity is expected to increase rapidly across the telecom, media and tech sectors over the next 18 months and this event provides a unique opportunity for the key industry leaders to meet with investors, financiers and advisers from across the world to discuss investment strategies and partnership opportunities."

Session themes include: TMT Leadership Strategies; Mergers and Acquisitions; Investing in Infrastructure; Enterprise Cloud; Digital Innovation; TMT Investors Round Tables; Financing TMT; Emerging Markets, TV, Video and Content; Digital Publishing and Events; Gaming; Sports Rights; Next Generation Broadcast, Artificial Intelligence; 5G Investment; Broadband Leaders and Virtual and Augmented Reality.

Other companies represented by speakers at the event include: BT, TalkTalk, wcj M7 Group, Google, Netflix, Tele München Group, Wunderman, Channel 4, YouTube, OVH, Data 4, Gigaclear, Claranet Group, Arqiva, Eurofiber, Cellnex, Hyperoptic, Tampnet Group, Future plc, Zegona Communications, TDF, Helios Towers Africa, Digital Bridge, Dennis Publishing, Centaur Media, Blippar, ONE Championship, Restless Global, Zappar, nDreams, Paladin Studios, BCG Digital Ventures, Lagardère Sports, Kana TV, IROKO, MediaGamma, UltraFast Fibre, Antin Infrastructure Partners, Orange Digital Ventures, SuperNAP Italia, Credit Agricole, AMP Capital, Greenhill and Siskin Capital.

The event is organised by TMT Finance in partnership with EY, Xona Partners, Linklaters and the IFC.

TMT M&A Awards 2017 recognise merger and acquisition activity in TMT globally. Awards will be presented for Telecom, Infrastructure, Media and Tech Deals of the Year, as well TMT M&A Adviser, Growth Story, Financing Bank, Legal Adviser and Deal Leadership.

For more information go to www.tmtfinance.com/world

