Telecom and media leaders meet in London to assess global investment and M&A plans
The event, which is now in its fifth year, has been expanded to 3 days and 400 delegates to meet rising demand for global TMT investment, mergers and acquisitions and new partnerships driven by digital disruption across the telecom, media and tech space, say organisers TMT Finance (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
Featured speakers include industry leaders from telecoms and media giants Orange, Liberty Global, Time Warner, Sky, VEON, Axiata, Modern Times Group, Scripps Networks, Millicom, American Tower, Tele2, Discovery Networks, Trinity Mirror and GoDaddy among others, while leaders from financial institutions represented include Cinven, Citi, Barclays, Credit Suisse, European Investment Bank, EBRD, GIC of Singapore, ING, JP Morgan, Mizuho, Providence, Societe Generale, UBS and Warburg Pincus.
"We are excited to announce the first 100 key speakers, including over 30 CEOs, for our biggest ever 3 day TMT Finance World Congress event, which also features the Media Leaders Summit (http://www.tmtfinance.com/
Session themes include: TMT Leadership Strategies; Mergers and Acquisitions;
Other companies represented by speakers at the event include: BT, TalkTalk, wcj M7 Group, Google, Netflix, Tele München Group, Wunderman, Channel 4, YouTube, OVH, Data 4, Gigaclear, Claranet Group, Arqiva, Eurofiber, Cellnex, Hyperoptic, Tampnet Group, Future plc, Zegona Communications, TDF, Helios Towers Africa, Digital Bridge, Dennis Publishing, Centaur Media, Blippar, ONE Championship, Restless Global, Zappar, nDreams, Paladin Studios, BCG Digital Ventures, Lagardère Sports, Kana TV, IROKO, MediaGamma, UltraFast Fibre, Antin Infrastructure Partners, Orange Digital Ventures, SuperNAP Italia, Credit Agricole, AMP Capital, Greenhill and Siskin Capital.
The event is organised by TMT Finance in partnership with EY, Xona Partners, Linklaters and the IFC.
TMT M&A Awards 2017 recognise merger and acquisition activity in TMT globally. Awards will be presented for Telecom, Infrastructure, Media and Tech Deals of the Year, as well TMT M&A Adviser, Growth Story, Financing Bank, Legal Adviser and Deal Leadership.
For more information go to www.tmtfinance.com/
