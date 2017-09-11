Experts predict the future of blockchain technology in this Hong Kong event

LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake plans to attend the Blockchain Global Summit organized by Bitkan in Hong Kong

Hong Kong. Photo credit: The Soho Loft Media Group

-- Over 1000 attendees from all over the world, including top fintech companies, investors, venture capitalists, family offices, innovators, entrepreneurs, renowned bitcoin (BTC) professionals, consultants, financial media, high-profile influencers and government agencies, will converge at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Hong Kong on 20-21 September 2017 for this exclusive and much awaited summit.LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "Nine years ago, it was unrealistic to think of BTC ecosystem where it is today. This industry has recorded tremendous growth and the journey promises a lot in the future. I am very excited to be part of those who will be attending this historic summit, knowing the commitment that Bitkan has in fostering growth of this industry, and I am full of expectations. It is an event where every attendee will learn and get inspired on the development and future of blockchain. It is a must-attend for interested parties."Bitcoin is currently the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, now standing at over $73 billion. In May this year, the price of bitcoin was around $2,000 but it is now trading at around $4,500. The figures are indeed demonstrating how BTC is shaping the future. This summit presents an opportunity for anyone interested in BTC industry to learn from the best leaders, speakers, and experts as well as make sense of these figures, trends, and projections.Some of the summit topics include the development of BTC over the past 9 years, the impact of BTC industry on the global economy, latest technologies and products in BTC industry, the role that China plays in BTC industry, and future of BTC, among others.Guests who will be speaking wcj at this event are blockchain professionals from all corners of the world. Some of the speakers include:Bernardo Schucman, CEO, RealbitBobby Lee, CEO and Co-Founder, BTCCChangpeng, Zhao, CEO, binance.comDawei Li, CEO, CHBTCDenver Zhao, VP, BTCC.comEmiliano Grodzki, Co-Founder, BackBoneEvan Duffield, Founder, DashFeng Han, Co-Founder, ElastosGeorge Levy, CMO, Bitsonline.comJihan Wu, CEO, BitmainJohn McAfee, Co-Founder, McAfeeXLLeon Liu, CEO, BitkanLin Li, CEO, HuobiRoger Ver, CEO, bitcoin.comRui Guo, CEO and Founder, HiOSThe legendary documentary "Bitcoin – Shape the Future" will also be premiered at this summit. Other features of the summit are tea breaks, buffet lunch, and roundtable discussions.Platinum co-organizers are Bitmain, Dash and Binance.com, while the gold sponsors of the event include: Backbone, BTC.TOP, BTCCHINA.COM, CHBTC.com and nChain. Silver sponsors include BITFID, Elastos, Huobi.com, OKCoin and Wings. ETChain is a bronze sponsor.Other sponsors and exhibitors include Bixin, Blockchain, CryptoHWwallet, Decentralized Exchange, Eco Bit, iBeLink, McAfee, MC Sports, ViaBTC, 12lian, Killing Chain, Snip and BTC Trade.Media partners of the summit include 8BTC, Bitcoin86, Bitcoin.com, Bitcoin Magazine, Bits.Media, Bitsonline, BTC123.com, BITCOINIST, The Cointelegraph, 36 Kr, Investing.com, Bitecoin.com, Ruptly, DO News, Cnii.com, Distributed, Tech Node, etc.For further details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652