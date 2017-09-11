News By Tag
Experts predict the future of blockchain technology in this Hong Kong event
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake plans to attend the Blockchain Global Summit organized by Bitkan in Hong Kong
LDJ Capital Chairman David Drake says, "Nine years ago, it was unrealistic to think of BTC ecosystem where it is today. This industry has recorded tremendous growth and the journey promises a lot in the future. I am very excited to be part of those who will be attending this historic summit, knowing the commitment that Bitkan has in fostering growth of this industry, and I am full of expectations. It is an event where every attendee will learn and get inspired on the development and future of blockchain. It is a must-attend for interested parties."
Bitcoin is currently the cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization, now standing at over $73 billion. In May this year, the price of bitcoin was around $2,000 but it is now trading at around $4,500. The figures are indeed demonstrating how BTC is shaping the future. This summit presents an opportunity for anyone interested in BTC industry to learn from the best leaders, speakers, and experts as well as make sense of these figures, trends, and projections.
Some of the summit topics include the development of BTC over the past 9 years, the impact of BTC industry on the global economy, latest technologies and products in BTC industry, the role that China plays in BTC industry, and future of BTC, among others.
Guests who will be speaking wcj at this event are blockchain professionals from all corners of the world. Some of the speakers include:
Bernardo Schucman, CEO, Realbit
Bobby Lee, CEO and Co-Founder, BTCC
Changpeng, Zhao, CEO, binance.com
Dawei Li, CEO, CHBTC
Denver Zhao, VP, BTCC.com
Emiliano Grodzki, Co-Founder, BackBone
Evan Duffield, Founder, Dash
Feng Han, Co-Founder, Elastos
George Levy, CMO, Bitsonline.com
Jihan Wu, CEO, Bitmain
John McAfee, Co-Founder, McAfeeXL
Leon Liu, CEO, Bitkan
Lin Li, CEO, Huobi
Roger Ver, CEO, bitcoin.com
Rui Guo, CEO and Founder, HiOS
The legendary documentary "Bitcoin – Shape the Future" will also be premiered at this summit. Other features of the summit are tea breaks, buffet lunch, and roundtable discussions.
Platinum co-organizers are Bitmain, Dash and Binance.com, while the gold sponsors of the event include: Backbone, BTC.TOP, BTCCHINA.COM, CHBTC.com and nChain. Silver sponsors include BITFID, Elastos, Huobi.com, OKCoin and Wings. ETChain is a bronze sponsor.
Other sponsors and exhibitors include Bixin, Blockchain, CryptoHWwallet, Decentralized Exchange, Eco Bit, iBeLink, McAfee, MC Sports, ViaBTC, 12lian, Killing Chain, Snip and BTC Trade.
Media partners of the summit include 8BTC, Bitcoin86, Bitcoin.com, Bitcoin Magazine, Bits.Media, Bitsonline, BTC123.com, BITCOINIST, The Cointelegraph, 36 Kr, Investing.com, Bitecoin.com, Ruptly, DO News, Cnii.com, Distributed, Tech Node, etc.
