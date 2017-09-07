 
News By Tag
* Smartlabs
* Iptv Platform
* Baltcom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Telecom
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Moscow
  Moscow
  Russian Federation
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
13121110987


SmartLabs Has Updated the IPTV Platform for Latvian Operator Baltcom

 
 
Baltcom-2017
Baltcom-2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Smartlabs
* Iptv Platform
* Baltcom

Industry:
* Telecom

Location:
* Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation

Subject:
* Partnerships

MOSCOW, Russian Federation - Sept. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- SmartLabs announces successful upgrade of Baltcom's IPTV platform (Latvia). Baltcom is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Baltic region, providing broadband, telephony and digital interactive TV services.

SmartLabs have worked in partnership with Baltcom to upgrade their IPTV platform with the latest SmartTUBE solution and introduced new market leading multiscreen features, 7 day catch up services and other interactive features.

The SmartTUBE5 Server and SmartMEDIA Content Delivery System was seamlessly integrated with Baltcom's existing IPTV infrastructure, and, critically, the existing population of deployed set-top boxes (STBs) were provided with an updated user interface and fully integrated into the new system.

SmartTUBE5 UI and Applications were also provided for the new fully branded SML-5010 STB, iOS and Android mobile phones and tablets as well as a PC portal. Every UI and application wcj offers global content search, three language support and seamless viewing handover from application to STB.

Baltcom COO Dmitrijs Nikitins: "We are happy to introduce third generation Interactive TV based on Smartlabs solution. Baltcom now has a modern, flexible, attractive and very efficient platform which directly supports our strategic targets."

SmartLabs CEO Mikhail Grachev: "The new solution from SmartLabs has made Baltcom TV-service modern and convenient - introducing multiscreen, catch-up tv and the new beautiful interfaces and STBs! And all these new services are accessible on Baltcom's already deployed STBs. Needless to say, it is important for the operator to get a new modern solution while preserving the investments already made and SmartLabs have a proven track record of making this happen."

Links

SmartLabs official website: http://smartlabs.tv/en/

Baltcom official website: https://baltcom.lv/

About companies

Baltcom is a telecommunications company with 26 years' experience in the Latvian market, and has proven to be reliable, stable and highly valued partner to its customers.  It is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the Baltic region. Baltcom offers such home services as optical Internet, interactive television, digital television, home phone and electricity.

SmartLabs is a leader in the development of service delivery platforms for interactive digital television (IPTV, OTTtv, hybrid IPTV/DVB), advanced client applications and user interfaces, next generation set-top boxes, and other innovative solutions for service providers and corporations.
End
Source:
Email:***@softpressrelease.com Email Verified
Tags:Smartlabs, Iptv Platform, Baltcom
Industry:Telecom
Location:Moscow - Moscow - Russian Federation
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SoftPressRelease News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share