September 2017





KantanMT to Exhibit and Discuss Innovations in Machine Translation at Locworld35 in Silicon Valley

KantanMT joins translation and localization industry experts at the 35th LocWold Conference in Silicon Valley, US to highlight recent developments in the field of Machine Translation
 
 
Listed Under

DUBLIN, Ireland - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- KantanMT is pleased to exhibit and showcase Machine Translation innovations at the LocWorld 2017 (https://locworld.com/) Localization Conference & Exhibition Series in Silicon Valley, US between 1-3 November in Booth 217 (https://locworld.com/visit-our-exhibitors/). The LocWorld conference provides opportunities for networking and doing business, with a strong program of multiple tracks and a preconference day of in-depth workshops.

Tony O'Dowd, CEO and Chief Architect of KantanMT.com and Brian Murray, Client Success Consultant at KantanMT will be available at the exhibition to answer questions about Machine Translation implementation. The team will also present bite-sized presentations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to attend Parter Presenations with Tony O'Dowd and Brian Cho from HansemEUG at the booth.

Thursday, 2 November 2017

·        9.50-9.55 AM – Neural MT: What's the Fuss All About?

·        2.20-2.40 PM – Partner Presentation with HansemEUG

·        4.05-4.10 PM – Real-time Evaluation of MT Output

Friday, 3 November 2017

·        9.50-9.55 AM – Neural MT: What's the Fuss All About?

·        2.20-2.40 PM – Partner Presentation with HansemEUG

·        3.30-3.25 PM – Start Translation Projects Faster with KantanFleet™

·        4.35-4.40 PM – KantanWidgets™ Suite of Productivity Apps Live Demo

"We have made some very strong industry connections at the LocWorld conferences in the past," said Tony O'Dowd. "Which is why we are delighted to return to LocWorld35 at Silicon Valley. There's been a lot of curiosity, prediction and speculations wcj regarding the recent developments in the field of MT, and LocWorld will be a great opportunity to have open discussions about these with my peers."

The full LocWorld programme is available here (https://locworld.com/locworld35-main-conference-program/). To arrange a meeting with Tony or Brian in Silicon Valley, email marketing@kantanmt.com.

About LocWorld

LocWorld (http://locworld.com/) is the leading conference for international business, translation, localization and global website management. Attendees are the people responsible for communicating across the boundaries of language and culture in the global marketplace. With a specific emphasis on global business the conference provides an opportunity for the exchange of high-value information in the language and translation services and technologies market.

About KantanMT

KantanMT.com is a leading SaaS-based Machine Translation platform that enables users to develop and manage Custom Machine Translation engines in the cloud. The innovative technologies offered on the KantanMT.com platform enable users to easily build MT engines in over 760 language combinations, seamlessly integrating into localization workflows and web applications. KantanMT is based in the INVENT Building, DCU Campus, Dublin 9, Ireland.

Page Updated Last on: Sep 12, 2017
