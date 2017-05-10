 
Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
16151413121110


KantanMT Now Offers Multilingual Customer Support with LiveAgent Helpdesk

New KantanMT connector with LiveAgent will now enable clients to offer multilingual helpdesk services to their customers
 
 
DUBLIN, Ireland - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- KantanMT is pleased to announce that the custom Machine Translation platform now connects with LiveAgent, a multi-channel helpdesk solution. This will enable clients to offer multilingual customer support round the clock. LiveAgent is a leading all-in-one customer service software application with more than 75 features including live chat, email ticketing, Facebook and Twitter and knowledge base support.

Using KantanAPI™, LiveAgent clients can now provide their customer support materials in multiple languages. Agents can instantly chat with customers, irrespective of the language selected. Both agent and customer can select their preferred language, and the KantanMT connector will translate the chat for them, providing a seamless support service.


"Live chats have become the lynchpin of customer support," points out Tony O'Dowd, CEO and Chief Architect of KantanMT.com. "Yet, global companies often face a shortage of multilingual agents who can chat with their global customers. Our connector will now instantly translate the agents' and customers' chat in any language. It's a truly global solution, where a French customer in Canada can be aided by say, a German agent, without either of them speaking the other's language."

The translated output in the LiveAgent application comes directly from the customised KantanMT engines, and is available in any of the 760 language pairs supported by KantanMT.

To find out how KantanMT can help you with multilingual communication though the LiveAgent (https://www.ladesk.com) application, email to info@kantanMT.com.


About KantanMT

KantanMT.com is a leading SaaS based machine translation platform that enables users to develop and manage Custom Machine Translation engines in the cloud. The innovative technologies offered on the KantanMT.com platform enable users to easily build MT engines in over 760 language combinations, seamlessly integrating into localization workflows and web applications. KantanMT is based in the INVENT Building, DCU Campus, Dublin 9, Ireland.

