KantanMT Now Offers Multilingual Customer Support with LiveAgent Helpdesk
New KantanMT connector with LiveAgent will now enable clients to offer multilingual helpdesk services to their customers
Using KantanAPI™, LiveAgent clients can now provide their customer support materials in multiple languages. Agents can instantly chat with customers, irrespective of the language selected. Both agent and customer can select their preferred language, and the KantanMT connector will translate the chat for them, providing a seamless support service.
"Live chats have become the lynchpin of customer support," points out Tony O'Dowd, CEO and Chief Architect of KantanMT.com. "Yet, global companies often face a shortage of multilingual agents who can chat with their global customers. Our connector will now instantly translate the agents' and customers' chat in any language. It's a truly global solution, where a French customer in Canada can be aided by say, a German agent, without either of them speaking the other's language."
The translated output in the LiveAgent application comes directly from the customised KantanMT engines, and is available in any of the 760 language pairs supported by KantanMT.
To find out how KantanMT can help you with multilingual communication though the LiveAgent (https://www.ladesk.com) application, email to info@kantanMT.com.
About KantanMT
KantanMT.com is a leading SaaS based machine translation platform that enables users to develop and manage Custom Machine Translation engines in the cloud. The innovative technologies offered on the KantanMT.com platform enable users to easily build MT engines in over 760 language combinations, seamlessly integrating into localization workflows and web applications. KantanMT is based in the INVENT Building, DCU Campus, Dublin 9, Ireland.
Media Contact
KantanMT, Poulomi Choudhury
marketing@kantanmt.com
