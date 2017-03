KantanMT and DCU Announced as Finalist for Knowledge Transfer Ireland Impact Awards 2017

KantanMT and Dublin City University have been jointly nominated as finalist in the License2Market Impact Award category for the KTI Impact Awar

Poulomi Choudhury

0867761577

poulomic@kantanmt.com

-- KantanMT, provider of cutting-edge language translation technology and Dublin City University (DCU), have been jointly announced as finalist for the Knowledge Transfer Ireland (KTI) Impact Award 2017. The KTI Impact Awards recognise and showcase the success in knowledge transfer carried out in Irish Higher Education Institutions and publicly funded research organisations.KantanMT and DCU have been nominated for the Licence2Marlet Impact Award, which recognises a product or a service that is active on the market or is currently delivering customer benefit and value to the company. The product or service are based on a licence to intellectual property rights (IPR) from the Irish publicly-funded research performing organisation (RPO).In 2012, KantanMT (trading as Xcelerator Machine Translation Ltd.) had signed a technology agreement (https://www.kantanmt.com/displayarticle.php?id=U9EjCjQAADIAT_XI&slug=kantanmt-and-dcu-make-machine-translation-easy-to-manage)with Dublin City University (DCU) and the Centre for Next Generation Localisation (CNGL – currently known as ADAPT Centre for Digital Content Technology) to license data analytics and visualisation technologies for its Custom Machine Translation platform.The licensed technology was used to help KantanMT clients track the quality of their MT engines, and improve training material and positively influence the translation quality from their KantanMT engines."We are very excited to be announced as finalists for the KTI Impact Awards," says Tony O'Dowd, CEO and Chief Architect of KantanMT.com. "The cutting-edge technology behind KantanMT has been several years in the making. I am grateful to all our partners and investors for having faith in us, and for helping us make KantanMT one of the most recognised and reputable Custom Machine Translation solution provider in the world."Last year, KantanMT set up KantanLabs, its Research and Development department and announced ( https://www.kantanmt.com/ displayarticle.php? id=VzN3cygAAJ... ) yet another new engagement with the ADAPT Centre for Digital Content Technology and other academic institutions to help advance the quality of automated translation output.KantanMT and DCU have been nominated as finalists for the Licence2Market Impact Award along with Teagasc and Ornua Co-operative Ltd, and Trinity College Dublin and iDly Systems Ltd. The winners will be announced on Thursday, 30 March, in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin 8.To know more about KantanMT's Custom Machine Translation solution, mail demo@kantanmt.com.Knowledge Transfer Ireland is the national office that helps business to benefit from access to Irish expertise and technology by making it simple to connect and engage with the research base in Ireland. Knowledge Transfer Ireland enables companies to innovate their business by signposting to novel technology and research expertise in Ireland and by providing best practice guidance to simplify the process of accessing this rich source of opportunity.The KTI Impact Awards recognise and showcase the success in knowledge transfer carried out in Irish Higher Education Institutions and publicly funded research organisations. The awards recognise top performance in industry engagement and commercialisation of research and they pay tribute to the businesses and research performing organisations involved in knowledge transfer. The awards acknowledge and celebrate the technology transfer offices, industry liaison offices and their staff on-the-ground to make knowledge transfer and commercialisation happen.ADAPT, the Centre for Digital Content Technology, provides a partnership between academia and industry in the field of digital content technology, leading on ground-breaking innovations in areas such as localisation, social media analysis, multimodal interaction, intelligent content and media, and informal and formal learning. Funded by Science Foundation Ireland, the centre is led out of Trinity College Dublin and combines the world-class expertise of researchers at Dublin City University, University College Dublin and Dublin Institute of Technology.KantanMT is a Custom Machine Translation platform that provides the most extensive range of customisation and accuracy management features on the market. Used by some of the worlds' leading brands, KantanMT delivers translations that are superfast, accurate and brand-consistent. KantanMT ensures data-confidentiality with cloud or on-premise deployments, offers self-managed or fully-serviced implementations, and supports any translation volume in over 760 language pairs.