 
News By Tag
* CustomSoft
* Software
* Software Development Company
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1211109876


Ice-Cream Parlour Management Software India

CustomSoft is Indian Offshore Software Development Company Newly Launched Ice-Cream Parlour Management software for client.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* CustomSoft
* Software
* Software Development Company

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Pune - Maharashtra - India

PUNE, India - Sept. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- CustomSoft is Indian Offshore Software Development Company Newly Launched Ice-Cream Parlour Management software for client.

Opening an Ice-Cream Parlour is not a business, it's the form of passion, it must be your childhood dream. So, you must correlate how happy your customers become and for that CustomSoft developed Software for you.

By using our Customized Ice-Cream Parlour Management Software you can check availability of stock. Update New Prices. Update new variety of Ice-Cream. Save Records of Weekly and Monthly Sale.

Features

·         Login

·         Better GUI

·         Item Management

·         Easy Order Entry

·         Inventory Management

·       wcj   Parcel Handling

·         Billing Management

·         Image Gallery

·         Offers and Discounts

·         Payment Gateway

·         Review and Feedback

Client Testimonial:

Mr.Tornet client of CustomSoft expressed satisfaction for Ice-Cream Parlour Management software. Mr.Tornet said that CustomSoft has provided my Ice-Cream Parlour Management software on time. Quality of Software is awesome.

About CustomSoft

CustomSoft is a complete Software Services Provider Company based in India. CustomSoft provides full range of Software development services like Web Design and Development for Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Hotel, Real Estate, Shipping, Logistic, E-Learning Solution and other IT related works. CustomSoft provide complete IT business solutions to organization who would like to have a Web presence for Business.

To Contact CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com/contact_us.html

Visit: http://www.custom-soft.com

Email: mailto:info@custom-soft.com

To know more about CustomSoft:

http://www.custom-soft.com

Contact
CustomSoft
***@custom-soft.com
End
Source:
Email:***@custom-soft.com
Posted By:***@custom-soft.com Email Verified
Tags:CustomSoft, Software, Software Development Company
Industry:Software
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Custom Soft News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share