Embark Joyful MTR Journeys with "MTR x Doraemon" Souvenir Ticket Sets

PR-17-078 1a

End

-- Popular anime character "Doraemon" will soon be arriving at MTR stations with his friends. Starting from 1 October 2017, MTR Corporation will launch a series of limited edition "MTR x Doraemon" Souvenir Ticket Sets which feature the characters, Doraemon, Shizuka, Dorami and Nobita over four consecutive weeks.Priced at HK$140, each souvenir ticket set comprises a souvenir ticket*, an exquisite ticket holder and a USB light."Many of our passengers have grown up with the 'Doraemon' animation characters and they have become part of our collective memory. We hope that by launching the 'MTR x Doraemon' souvenir ticket sets, passengers can take a ride back to their merry moments of their childhood," said Ms Jeny Yeung, Commercial Director of MTR Corporation.Each souvenir ticket is valid for one single journey to any destination on the MTR* on or before 30 November 2017. Customers can retain the souvenir ticket after use. Malfunctioning tickets can be exchanged on or before 30 November 2017 at any MTR Customer Service Centres (except Airport Express, Light Rail, Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations). Tickets sold are non-refundable and non-transferrable.Details of the souvenir ticket sets are as follows:Date of Public Sale (while stocks last) and Souvenir Ticket Set includes1 October – 7 October 2017: "Doraemon" Set• A souvenir ticket*• An exquisite ticket holder• A "Doraemon" USB light8 October – 14 October 2017: "Shizuka" Set• A souvenir ticket*• An exquisite ticket holder• A "Minamoto Shizuka" USB light with mini storage box15 October – 21 October 2017: "Dorami" Set• A souvenir ticket*• An exquisite ticket holder• A "Dorami" USB light with fan22 October – 28 October 2017: "Nobita" Set• A souvenir ticket*• An exquisite ticket holder• A "Nobi Nobita" USB light with digital clockIn addition, two mobile phone holders with Doraemon designs are also available for purchase at HK$80 each, starting from 1 October 2017 while stocks last.The souvenir ticket sets and the special edition mobile phone holders will be available on the abovementioned dates at all MTR Customer Service Centres** (unpaid area) from the start of MTR train service. Each customer can buy up to two sets per item while stocks last.Furthermore, MTR Club members can wcj enjoy priority purchase through the MTR Club's website from tomorrow (13September 2017) to 21September 2017 or by cash at the Tourist Services Centre at MTR Admiralty Station (unpaid area) from 26 to 27September 2017. Each member can purchase up to two sets while stocks last. More details about the souvenir ticket sets are available on MTR website or the MTR Hotline (2881 8888).Remarks:*: Except Airport Express, East Rail Line First Class, journeys to or from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau stations, Light Rail, MTR Bus and MTR Feeder Bus. If the ticket is used to travel to either Lo Wu Station or Lok Ma Chau Station in breach of the Terms and Conditions, the holder is liable to pay the full single journey fare between the station of entry and Lo Wu Station or Lok Ma Chau Station. The ticket will then be returned to the holder for use on a valid journey. Passengers changing lines between Tsim Sha Tsui and East Tsim Sha Tsui stations have to exit and re-enter the system and a new ticket must be purchased for the second stage of the journey.**: Except Airport Express, Light Rail, Lo Wu, Lok Ma Chau, Racecourse and Disneyland Resort stations.