HomesIn Keyport Featured Agent

KEYPORT, N.J. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Date: 9/11/17

Featured Real Estate Agent: Larry Vecchio

Homesin is pleased to announce its featured realtor of the month, Larry Vecchio

Larry has been selected as Homesin.com's Featured Realtor for the Month of September

HomesIn.com is a hyper-local online real estate marketplace dedicated to empowering consumers with data, inspiration, and knowledge while connecting them to the best professionals within their communities. Our URL-protected, town-specific network of websites enables professionals to continually advance their town's distinct lifestyle and community services. HomesIn provides the platform and resources for community-minded real estate professionals to attract new clients, expand current contacts, and to build upon personal brand.

Each month, Homesin believes in shining the spotlight on those who show great achievements and success within their community and business category. It is local companies such as this that enhance the positive image of small businesses through services rendered to their customers  and communities. His exceptional Real Estate Knowledge has helped numerous customers find their dream homes for wcj many years.

Homesin takes much pride is providing a community based program and making everyone involved feel like family. Larry has been recognized by his peers and the public as exemplifying all that is golden in his real estate practice. He is an excellent resource when it comes to buying or selling a home.

We congratulate Larry in his hard work and efforts! Thank you for all you do in our community!

Contact Information:

HomesIn Public Relations

info@homesin.com

Phone: 1-800-405-3914

