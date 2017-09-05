News By Tag
New single "Riflessi sul Reale" (Enzo Crotti)
Italian composer and guitarist Enzo Crotti presents his new song with spiritual lyric "Riflessi sul Reale".
"Reality that we live is the result of wcj our perception, unfortunately we are often unaware of being a little more than robots, moving on pre-established tracks. As the great teacher Gurdjieff teaches us, there are only few moments in which we have the feeling of the true reality of things, and these are rare and short moments. This piece of music is a prayer that invokes "small views on the Real" through human love and solidarity". (Wenz)
"Riflessi sul Reale" is a song sung by Enzo Crotti, recorded with tuning to 432 Hz. This tuning, used for this recording is temperate, to give the most recognizable sound and concentrate listening to the lyric.
The song "Riflessi sul Reale" is available on the official website of Enzo Crotti.
Visit http://www.enzocrotti.com for details.
