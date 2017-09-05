 
Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant Launches Happy Hour and New Menu with Delicious Small Plate Options

 
 
New Top Roast Tacos at the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant
New Top Roast Tacos at the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant
 
LEXINGTON, Va. - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Tourist and locals frequenting the Sheridan Livery Inn & Restaurant can now enjoy new flavors, small plates, and it's first ever happy hour as the restaurant unveils a new menu this week. Happy hour will take place Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. beginning September 13th.

"In our continuing effort to enhance the experience of our locals and guests, we are excited to introduce our new Small Plate menu options and the roll out of our Wine Wednesdays Happy Hour. My staff is anxious to get these additions into place and we are all sure your expectations will be exceeded. We look forward to seeing you at the 'Livery!'" said Taylor Hospitality General Manager, David Hackney

Guests can now enjoy small plate menu items including savory top roast or vegetarian black bean tacos, fresh ahi tuna avocado toast, and an Asian inspired shrimp noodle bowl. The restaurant continues to use fresh ingredients for their house-made dishes. Daily specials will continue to run for both lunch and dinner services. A new bar menu with updated wine/beer offerings will also be offered at happy hour. "We wcj are happy to add so many fresh new items to our menu while still keeping the classics that have been a favorite of guests for years. Our menu is inspired by dishes from all over the globe while still maintaining our unique flavors," said Taylor Hospitality Assistant Manager, Pina Decanini.

The Sheridan Livery Inn and Restaurant first opened in 1997. In 2017, Taylor Hospitality, and Up to Par Management, were hired to oversee the day-to-day operations. The Sheridan has been a local favorite for over 20 years for lunch dates, date night dinners and outdoor dining on their covered patio. The new menu and more information can be found at sheridanliveryinn.com


#####


About Taylor Hospitality:

Taylor Hospitality, LLC is a leading hospitality management company specializing in hotel, restaurant, banquet facilities, and bar operations. Currently Taylor Hospitality is operating a combination of nine properties (hotels, restaurants, banquet facilities, and bars). Taylor Hospitality  is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner properties and associates.

More information about Taylor Hospitality, its services, and portfolio of clients, can be found at http://taylorhospitality.com

