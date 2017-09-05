Seasonz India Introduces EMI Option for Tourists

Spread the Word

-- Kerala's top tour and travel operator major, Seasonz India Holidays has introduced the EMI option for its customers. With this, the company aims at making the dream come true for millions of travelers across India & Middle East. A foreign trip is always on the top list of tour lovers, and this has been made possible by the new initiative. Seasonz India has provided its customer a convenient factor that, though it is based out of Kerala, you can book from your best location and the package will be arranged from there itself."The market is highly competitive and providing the best service to the customers is the only way to stay afloat. Take care of your customers and they will take care of you is the motto we follow. The new EMI initiative has doubled the revenue in the first two weeks itself. This will help us in bringing business even in the off-seasons as we carry out business travels as well" says their Sales & Marketing Head, Ms. Neethu Paven Raj.Seasonz India Holidays has been the TripAdvisor Winner for 3 consecutive years of 2014, 15 & 16 and with these new initiatives and a huge basketful of positive reviews, the winner of 2017 can be foreseen. The Thailand packages starting at 10K/pax have been the best seller so far, as the youngsters across India thrive to be there at least once in a lifetime. There was a time when touring was meant in the nearby locales, then a bit far but confined to the state boundaries, and after a while places like Goa, Ladakh, Kerala became the hot tourist destinations across the world. Similarly, the millennial group has changed the panorama by placing their footprints in the foreign land, much early in wcj their life when compared to the earlier generations.Operating from Kerala & Dubai, Seasonz India Holidays has put forward a bunch of exhilarating packages to Singapore, Malaysia, Srilanka, Thailand & Maldives. "I used to think that the foreign tours are only meant for the upper crest, but with Seasonz India I am pretty sure the whole India can tour anywhere," says Mr. Natarajan Rao, a 64-year-old retired Government employee from Delhi. Neethu the Sales Head further affirms that the major chunk of their business comes from the referrals and that is why they pay much attention in retaining their customers, who indeed will help them in bringing new business. There is no big marketing tactics or sales strategy behind, but just a straightway of doing good business.The GST, its norms, and regulations have created more of a negative impact on the crowd and this, in fact, has adversely affected the tour and travel sector as the customers stepped back still the hustle and bustle settles down. Seasonz India on the contrary though started paying GST, but the rates remained the same, making them trustworthy, economical and favorite of the customers once again.