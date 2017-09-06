What no one tells you about fintech, decentralization, and the disruptive culture

The Soho Loft Conferences and LDJ Capital support the 9th edition of the d10e Conference that will be held in Kyiv, Ukraine

Photo credit: pixabay.com

Contact

09175789069

david@thesoholoft.com 09175789069

End

-- Crypto hedge fund managers, entrepreneurs, innovator, investors, venture capitalists, private equity companies, consultants, family offices, service providers, media, and academia will be converging for this much-anticipated conference in Kyiv, Ukraine from September 16-19, 2017.David Drake, Chairman of LDJ Capital, says, "This is an exclusive and top-notch event that brings together top global minds in fintech ecosystem. Decentralization is definitely among the latest fintech trends that have significantly disrupted and improved the way we trade and invest. The event presents a great opportunity for individuals and companies to learn from the inspiring people and experts about the potentials, opportunities, risks, trends, and regulations of decentralization so that they can make more informed decisions. It is an exceptional event that is worth attending."The main agenda of the event is the future of fintech, blockchain, initial coil offerings (ICOs), future of work, sharing economy and disruptive culture. The first two days of the event will feature the first board meeting and official dinner for Blockchain Investors Consortium (BIC), extravagant VIP party, exclusive tour of the Old City of Kyiv, lunch at "Ostannya Barikada" restaurant, boat ride along the Dnipro River and pre-conference VIP dinner for investors, sponsors and speakers.Some of the conference topics include gateway to ICO investors in China, ICO financing, ICO marketing, ICO regulatory issues, sharing economy, future of fintech and blockchain, and disruptive culture.Greeneum and Unsung will be sharing their expertise, along with equally topnotch speakers to include:Alexander Shelkovnikov, Ventures and Blockchain Lead, DeloitteAssaf Ben Or, Founder, GreeneumBrad Yasar, Managing Partner, KrowdMentorBrock Pierce, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, Blockchain CapitalCraig Sellars, Co-Founder, Tether and Partner at Block.OneCrystal Rose Pierce, Co-Founder, SensayEddy Travia, CEO and Founder, Coinsilium Group LimitedEric Gu, Founder, Metaverse FoundationGordon Einstein, Founder, AdaptiveSkyJason King, CEO, UnsungJeremy Gardner, Founder, Blockchain Education NetworkJulian Zegelman, Partner, Velton ZegelmanMihai Ivascu, CEO and Founder, MoneymailmeMike Costache, Managing Partner and Co-Founder, KrowdMentorNaomi wcj Brockwell, CEO and Founder, Rainsworth ProductionsRuslan Gavrilyuk, CEO and Co-Founder, Token-as-a-Service (TaaS) FundToni Lane Casserly, Co-Founder, CointelegraphOther features of the event include coffee breaks, fireside chats, lunches, panel discussions, presentations, ICO pitches and ICO pitch competition awards.Revolutionary sponsors of the event include Blockchain Capital, Greeneum, KrowdMentor, Metaverse, Modex and Velton Zegelman. The visionary sponsors of the conference include BlockStreet.info, Ico Coin and Karma International, and the media partners Bitcoin.com, Blockchain News, BTC.com, Business Review, Distributed, Equities.com, Investopedia, Techsylvania and The Soho Loft Media Group. Other partners are Blockchain Investors Consortium and Token-As-A-Service.This 9th edition of D10e, the largest global conference on decentralization, will be looking at the future which is largely dependent on today's innovations and decentralization. There is a cultural shift going on across the world and those who understand stand to benefit a lot especially in terms of investments and making a difference in the world.For more details, visit:We invite you to visit www.TheSohoLoft.com/events for more information on upcoming finance events on topics such as cryptocurrency, bitcoin, ethereum, blockchain, initial coin offerings, fintech, crowdfunding, alternative finance, venture capital, angel networks, hedge funds, private equity, family offices, as well as accredited and institutional investors.MEDIA CONTACT:THE SOHO LOFT Media Group (www.thesoholoft.com)The Soho Loft Media Group is a global financial media company with 3 divisions:THE SOHO LOFT CONFERENCES organizes up to 200+ investor-focused global summits, talks and events annually.TIMES IMPACT PUBLICATIONS produces relevant content on investing and entrepreneurship that are published and syndicated in 100+ leading online publications and growing.VICTORIA GLOBAL Communications specializes in client Investor Relations, Public Relations, Branding and Social Media Marketing.The Soho Loft Media Group is your global partner for your investment and business strategies.For inquiries, contact info@thesoholoft.com or call 212.845.9652