 
News By Tag
* Hotel Show Dubai
* Hotel Show
* hospitality UAE
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dubai World Trade Center
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654


The Hotel Show Dubai - EverStyle Trading LLC

EverStyle Trading LLC invites you to The Hotel Show Dubai, MENA's Largest Event for The Hospitality Industry. Visit Us at Stand 2C71. Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, Hall 1-8.
 
DUBAI WORLD TRADE CENTER, UAE - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- EverStyle Trading LLC invites you to The Hotel Show Dubai, MENA's Largest Event for The Hospitality Industry.

Visit Us at Stand 2C71. Event Date: 18 - 20 September 2017. Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, Halls 1-8. Event Timing: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Daily.

EverStyle offers some of the finest brands and names that you can trust. From Chinaware to Flatware, glassware,Buffet setups,Table Lamps,Table Linen,Knives, Buffet stations, Housekeeping & Back of the House products. Products sold by EverStyle are being widely used by most of the Four & Five Star Hotels.Founded in 1994, the company has grown from strength to strength and is today one of the leading names in the hospitality industry in the Middle East with offices in UAE, QATAR & INDIA. We invite you to experience the very pinnacle of fine dining with our world's most exquisite brands.

Showroom:

Everstyle Trading LLC, 26th Street, Plot No: 369-375, Al Quoz - Dubai

Call: T: +971 4 3380045 | F: +971 6 5314460

Email: office@everstyleuae.com

Register Today For Free Entry! https://register.thehotelshow.com/

Media Contact
EverStyle Trading LLC
+971 4 3380045
marketing@everstyleuae.com
End
Source:
Email:***@everstyleuae.com Email Verified
Tags:Hotel Show Dubai, Hotel Show, hospitality UAE
Industry:Event
Location:Dubai World Trade Center - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Everstyle Trading LLC PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share