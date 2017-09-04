News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Hotel Show Dubai - EverStyle Trading LLC
EverStyle Trading LLC invites you to The Hotel Show Dubai, MENA's Largest Event for The Hospitality Industry. Visit Us at Stand 2C71. Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, Hall 1-8.
Visit Us at Stand 2C71. Event Date: 18 - 20 September 2017. Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE, Halls 1-8. Event Timing: 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM Daily.
EverStyle offers some of the finest brands and names that you can trust. From Chinaware to Flatware, glassware,Buffet setups,Table Lamps,Table Linen,Knives, Buffet stations, Housekeeping & Back of the House products. Products sold by EverStyle are being widely used by most of the Four & Five Star Hotels.Founded in 1994, the company has grown from strength to strength and is today one of the leading names in the hospitality industry in the Middle East with offices in UAE, QATAR & INDIA. We invite you to experience the very pinnacle of fine dining with our world's most exquisite brands.
Showroom:
Everstyle Trading LLC, 26th Street, Plot No: 369-375, Al Quoz - Dubai
Call: T: +971 4 3380045 | F: +971 6 5314460
Email: office@everstyleuae.com
Register Today For Free Entry! https://register.thehotelshow.com/
Media Contact
EverStyle Trading LLC
+971 4 3380045
marketing@everstyleuae.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse