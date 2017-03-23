Multifruit CHERRY - Multi-Juicer by ZUMEX® - Everstyleuae.com

 
Multifruit CHERRY - Multi-Juicer by ZUMEX®

Zumex, world leaders in the design and manufacture of innovative extraction systems, reinvents its Premium multi-juicer with a sporty and elegant design, and new finishes. For More Info, Contact: office@everstyleuae.com
 
 
AL QUOZ, UAE - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Power and design join forces once again at the hand of ZUMEX®, which transfers the strength of the runways to its professional proposals for fashionable spaces. The firm now introduces its novel Multifruit CHERRY, the Premium professional multi-juicer with the most chic and fun look, designed by the firm's engineers and creative experts for fashionable premises and restaurants. A totally renovated machine, designed to create tendency, with a sporty and elegant design and new finishes, such as this intense cherry color or the new control button to change speed, with a soft finish in brushed aluminium.

•  In addition to the attractive and fun Multifruit CHERRY, the company extends its range with sophisticated Graphite, with a sober, but at the same time, modern style

•  The multi-juicer machine is the perfect balance between an avant-garde design, and a practical and versatile development, with high performance

•  An ideal professional multi-juicer to operate in a large variety of contexts such as cafeterias, healthy food restaurants, cocktail bars, juice bars and even for the Premium household segment

•  Combines innovative functionalities that improve the usability of this Premium multi-juicer, such as its practical countertop kit or the optimised removable tray

The impressive redesign and personality of this machine achieve a perfect balance between an avant-garde design and a practical, versatile development, and with high performance. Multifruit CHERRY is the coolest challenge of this firm -world leaders in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge technology for fruit and vegetable juice extraction, the sophisticated Multifruit Graphite stands out for its sober, but at the same time, modern style. The firm, world leaders in the design and manufacture of innovative extraction systems, reinvents its Premium multi-juicer with a sporty and elegant design, and new finishes Multifruit CHERRY (http://www.everstyleuae.com/brand/zumex), "le plus chic" multi-juicer by ZUMEX® that wins the hearts of fashionable premises color that best matches your style and the style of your business. Multifruit is the most silent and powerful professional multi-juicer thanks to its Brushless motor and to its centre grating disc and the constant control of the power, facilitated by its two-speed Speed Control system (3500 rpm and 4500 rpm).

ZUMEX®'s (http://www.everstyleuae.com/)  the new machine also integrates a triple safety system (dual switch on handle and container, magnetic detector on waste bin and thermal protection system), and extra functionalities that improve the usability of this Premium multi juicer, such as the removable tray, with a new optimized design to collect possible drops and keep everything clean.

For more information,

Everstyle Trading LLC

Tel: +971 6 5314106 | +971 4 3380045

E: office@everstyleuae.com (mailto:office@everstyleuae.com) Website: www.everstyleuae.com

Showroom Location Map: Click here

Everstyle Trading LLC
+971 4 3380045
marketing@everstyleuae.com
