Multifruit CHERRY - Multi-Juicer by ZUMEX® - Everstyleuae.com
Zumex, world leaders in the design and manufacture of innovative extraction systems, reinvents its Premium multi-juicer with a sporty and elegant design, and new finishes. For More Info, Contact: office@everstyleuae.com
• In addition to the attractive and fun Multifruit CHERRY, the company extends its range with sophisticated Graphite, with a sober, but at the same time, modern style
• The multi-juicer machine is the perfect balance between an avant-garde design, and a practical and versatile development, with high performance
• An ideal professional multi-juicer to operate in a large variety of contexts such as cafeterias, healthy food restaurants, cocktail bars, juice bars and even for the Premium household segment
• Combines innovative functionalities that improve the usability of this Premium multi-juicer, such as its practical countertop kit or the optimised removable tray
The impressive redesign and personality of this machine achieve a perfect balance between an avant-garde design and a practical, versatile development, and with high performance. Multifruit CHERRY is the coolest challenge of this firm -world leaders in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge technology for fruit and vegetable juice extraction, the sophisticated Multifruit Graphite stands out for its sober, but at the same time, modern style. The firm, world leaders in the design and manufacture of innovative extraction systems, reinvents its Premium multi-juicer with a sporty and elegant design, and new finishes Multifruit CHERRY (http://www.everstyleuae.com/
ZUMEX®'s (http://www.everstyleuae.com/
