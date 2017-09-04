 
News By Tag
* Ritu Kumar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
10987654


Sang-e-Marmar Range by Ri Ritu Kumar Is All About Timeless Sophistication

Ri Ritu Kumar presents this month the beautiful Sang-e-Marmar range.
 
 
Ri Sang-e-marmar_3
Ri Sang-e-marmar_3
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Ritu Kumar

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

AL BARSHA, UAE - Sept. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ri Ritu Kumar presents this month the beautiful Sang-e-Marmar range.

Sang-e-marmar explores the soft balance achieved between day and evening wear, with a dynamic collection which exudes modern glamour and timeless sophistication. These stunning pieces combine modern techniques with patterns and drapes to give them a high fashion look.

The collection features a soft palette of pastel blue, peach, lilac & ivory on silk and net featuring intricate embellishments of sequins & aari work with delicate streamlined construction.

Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai
• Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768
• Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118

About Ritu Kumar
Established in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.

For more information visit www.ritukumar.com

For media contact:
Hina Bakht
Vice President
MPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)
Mob: +971 50 697 5146
Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com
http://www.mpj-pr.com

Contact
Marketing Pro Junction
+971 50 6975146
***@mpj-pr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@mpj-pr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing Projunction PRs
Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News

Top Weekly News
Top Monthly News
PTC News

Sep 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share