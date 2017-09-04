Sang-e-Marmar Range by Ri Ritu Kumar Is All About Timeless Sophistication

Ri Ritu Kumar presents this month the beautiful Sang-e-Marmar range.

-- Ri Ritu Kumar presents this month the beautiful Sang-e-Marmar range.Sang-e-marmar explores the soft balance achieved between day and evening wear, with a dynamic collection which exudes modern glamour and timeless sophistication. These stunning pieces combine modern techniques with patterns and drapes to give them a high fashion look.The collection features a soft palette of pastel blue, peach, lilac & ivory on silk and net featuring intricate embellishments of sequins & aari work with delicate streamlined construction.Ritu Kumar store locations in Dubai• Level 1, BurJuman Centre: Tel: +971 4 352 4768• Level 1, Dubai Festival City Mall: Tel +971 4 258 8118About Ritu KumarEstablished in 1969, Ritu Kumar is one of India's foremost designers credited with being the first one to have revived ancient Indian crafts interpreting them into contemporary vocabulary. Her unique understanding and innovative use of traditional designs has led to creation of a new classicism. The designer has dressed the biggest Bollywood stars, the most famous celebrities and the most stylish royals including the late Princess Diana. Ritu Kumar was awarded the Padma Shri Award 2013, the country's fourth highest civilian award for her exceptional and distinguished service in the field of fashion, textile and craftsmanship. Ritu Kumar design house offers three brands: Ri, a premium bridal and couture line, Ritu Kumar, a traditional pret brand offering ethnic semi-formal wear and LABEL Ritu Kumar a contemporary pret line.For more information visit www.ritukumar.comFor media contact:Hina BakhtVice PresidentMPJ (Marketing Pro-Junction)Mob: +971 50 697 5146Email: h.bakht@mpj-pr.com