NavPoint Real Estate Group Sells 17.748 Acres of Development Land in Castle Rock for $2,804,474

--- NavPoint Real Estate Group is pleased to announce the sale of 17.748 acres of land at the Northwest Corner of I-25 & Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock. The seller was Stapleton Family 2011 Trust and the buyer was Citadel Development, LLC. Matt Call and John Witt of NavPoint Real Estate Group represented the purchaser in the transaction which successfully closed in August 2017. The property is conveniently located off the Northwest Corner of I-25 and Plum Creek Parkway. P3 Advisors, experts in land development, plan to transform the vacant 65-acre property (with the adjacent 48 acres) into a resort anchored employment, retail, and entertainment district. The property will bring much needed hospitality/conference center and office park/campus primary employment opportunities to Castle Rock. The property enjoys frontage on Interstate 25 at a recently constructed full interchange with car counts approaching 100,000 vehicles per day and growing by more than 4,000 cars per year since 2013.NavPoint Real Estate Group is a comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Services Firm that handles a wide variety of investment assignments. The company provides services including Exclusive Brokerage Representation, Property/Asset Management, and Consulting, throughout Colorado and the Western US covering all Commercial Property types. NavPoint brings an experienced team to every assignment that has a broad understanding of the national Commercial Real Estate market while also bringing acute local knowledge to each assignment. The firm is currently involved in the exclusive brokerage or management of over 1,500,000 SF of commercial real estate.NavPoint Real Estate Group is based in Castle Rock, Colorado. The firm handles commercial real estate sales, leasing and investment in all property types with market coverage through Colorado. To contact NavPoint Real Estate Group, please call the main office at 720.420.7530 or email at info@navpointre.com The Company's website can be found at www.navpointre.com