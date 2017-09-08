News By Tag
Fans for the Cure Kicks Off Prostate Cancer Month at Cyclones' Finale
Before and during the game, dozens of men lined up on the ballpark concourse to take the PSA blood test. The screening process, which included the actual testing and all follow-up communications, was conducted by Fans for the Cure's healthcare partner for the event, NYU Winthrop Hospital.
Started by longtime broadcaster Ed Randall in 2003, Fans for the Cure seeks to improve health outcomes and preserve the quality of men's lives by promoting the importance of identifying prostate cancer in its earliest stages. The charity both encourages regular doctor checkups and, in association with our healthcare partners and professionals, provides free baseline PSA testing and consultation. Beyond screenings, Fans for the Cure also offers educational and support seminars, printed and online reference materials, and referrals to physicians and to cutting-edge research – all in the service of achieving best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.
For more information, visit http://www.fansforthecure.org.
Page Updated Last on: Sep 08, 2017