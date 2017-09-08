 
Industry News





Fans for the Cure Kicks Off Prostate Cancer Month at Cyclones' Finale

 
 
Cyclones fan getting PSA test
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Last night, non-profit Fans for the Cure marked the start of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by conducting a prostate cancer screening and by distributing educational materials at MCU Park in Coney Island. The Brooklyn Cyclones lost to the Staten Island Yankees, 8-4, in what was the final game of the season for both teams. But the Cyclones' fans did not go home disappointed, however, as they were treated to a rehab start by Mets' star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, as well as to a rousing postgame fireworks show.

Before and during the game, dozens of men lined up on the ballpark concourse to take the PSA blood test. The screening process, which included the actual testing and all follow-up communications, was conducted by Fans for the Cure's healthcare partner for the event, NYU Winthrop Hospital.

Started by longtime broadcaster Ed Randall in 2003, Fans for the Cure seeks to improve health outcomes and preserve the quality of men's lives by promoting the importance of identifying prostate cancer in its earliest stages. The charity both encourages regular doctor checkups and, in association with our healthcare partners and professionals, provides free baseline PSA testing and consultation. Beyond screenings, Fans for the Cure also offers educational and support seminars, printed and online reference materials, and referrals to physicians and to cutting-edge research – all in the service of achieving best practices in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

For more information, visit http://www.fansforthecure.org.
