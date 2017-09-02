 
Native Comedy Returns To Yakima Area September 23

Comedians Marc Yaffee & Gilbert Brown Bring a Night of Laugh to the Toppenish Eagles with 10 Percent of Ticket Sales Going to Washington State Fire Victims
 
 
Comedian Gilbert Brown
YAKIMA, Wash. - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- All-out laugns Indian-style returns to the Toppenish Eagles when Comedians Marc Yaffee and Gilbert Brown take the stage, Saturday, September 23 at 8pm.  Yaffee is a founding member of the  Pow Wow Comedy Jam,  featured on the Showtime special, Goin' Native.  Brown, aka The Naughty Rez Dawg, co-stars in the Another indian Uprising tour.  Tickets for the show are only $10 and 10 percent of ticket sales will be donated to the Red Cross to aid victims of the recent wilfires in Washington state.

"I've done a couple of shows at Toppenish Eagles in the past and we've always had a great time," says Yaffee.  "If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, not just Native stand-up, this show will have plenty of laughs for you. "

Yaffee recently filmed his latest special, Marc My Words, that debuts on the FNX Network (First Nations Experience) in November.  Brown, a Portland Oregon residen, is a regular at Harvey's Comedy club and is an accomplished Powwow Emcee as well as Comedian.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Toppenish Eagles Lodge (515 S Division St. Toppenish) in advance or the night of the show. For more information, call 509 865 3035.

For more information about Marc Yaffee, visit http://laughwithmarc.com

