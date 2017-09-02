News By Tag
Native Comedy Returns To Yakima Area September 23
Comedians Marc Yaffee & Gilbert Brown Bring a Night of Laugh to the Toppenish Eagles with 10 Percent of Ticket Sales Going to Washington State Fire Victims
"I've done a couple of shows at Toppenish Eagles in the past and we've always had a great time," says Yaffee. "If you're a fan of stand-up comedy, not just Native stand-up, this show will have plenty of laughs for you. "
Yaffee recently filmed his latest special, Marc My Words, that debuts on the FNX Network (First Nations Experience) in November. Brown, a Portland Oregon residen, is a regular at Harvey's Comedy club and is an accomplished Powwow Emcee as well as Comedian.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the Toppenish Eagles Lodge (515 S Division St. Toppenish) in advance or the night of the show. For more information, call 509 865 3035.
For more information about Marc Yaffee, visit http://laughwithmarc.com
Media Contact
Marc Yaffee
marc@laughwithmarc.com
