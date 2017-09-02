News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Get Motivated: The Unlock Your Dreams Conference on November 11th and 12th
This powerful event includes a business expo, networking opportunities, motivational presentations, celebrities and more! This event will leave you completely Motivated, Inspired and Empowered!
In the past, Conference Producer, Lytoya Parker, has honored renowned individuals such as Cheryl 'Salt' Wray, Queen Afua, Trent Shelton, Activist Maria Davis, Beverly Bond, Sylvia Woods, Lucinda Cross and many others.
This conference event offers an array of exceptional talent including comedian Jessica Moore 'Jess Hilarious' and Hip-Hop artists and Activist Mysonne. Tickets are limited and the conference is expected to sell out. This is a must attend event for the community to come out and support black business and a great opportunity for black businesses to network.
"The Unlock Your Dreams Conference is where participants are equipped to walk away with an 'I can do anything,' mindset," explained Producer, Lytoya Parker. "People from all walks of life will showcase how they conquered unimaginable obstacles, and the 'how to get it done' principles used for realizing their potential and purpose. Attendees will be exposed to powerful testimonials from women and men who have been through the process of unlocking their dreams."
On November 11th of 2017 you will be exposed to powerful testimonials of women and men who have been through the process of unlocking their dreams. This mind-blowing conference will instantly put participants in alignment with their power and creative potential in which we are ALL innately capable of achieving. Our goal is to highlight, realize and manifest participant's life dreams, emphasizing it takes a lot of courage and strength to actually listen to and take action on their calling.
Organizers said their aim was to have attendees play an active role in bringing world-class talent to the stage. "We know they are loyal fans of the celebrities' and luminaries.
You can register online for this event that is promising to be very exciting and empowering. Discounts are given to purchases of 10 or more tickets at one time. Individuals wanting to participate in the Unlock Your Dreams Conference are encouraged to register at http://www.unlockyourdreams.info.
For more information about the The Unlock Your Dream Conference schedule or how you too can get involved, please visit http://www.unlockyourdreams.info.
For media inquiries, interview opportunities and media RSVPs, please contact:
Contact
Lytoya Parker
Gorja RCC Marketing Agency
***@unlockyourdreams.info
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse