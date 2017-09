Attendee list Released for SMi's 8th Annual Biosimilars and Biobetters Conference

Biosimilars and Biobetters 2017 attendee list released featuring the Alliance For Safe Biologic Medicines, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter Ltd, QuintilesIMS, Samsung Bioepis and Teva

-- SMi Group have released a preliminary list of attendees' in the run-up to 8th annual industry summit onTaking place in just over two weeks' time in Central London, this year's show has attracted a global audience from Belguim, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Iran, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, UK and USA.A snap shot of those confirmed include:Alliance For Safe Biologic Medicines | Barclays | Bioceros | Biocon | Bionovis | Boehringer Ingelheim International | Bristows LLC | Celltrion | Challand Biosimilar Consulting | CinnaGen | CIRION | EXANE BNP Paribas | Faculty of medicine of Mauritania | Farmacia | Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals | Gedeon Richter Ltd | Generics Bulletin | GfK HealthCare | HealthTrust Europe LLP | Lupin (Europe) Ltd | medac GmbH | Mishcon de Reya LLP | Norwegian Medicines Agency | Prolong Pharmaceuticals | QuintilesIMS | SAI MedPartners | Samsung Bioepis | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Teva Pharma BV | Univercells SA | Utrecht University + more!The attendee list is available to view online at http://www.smi- online.co.uk/ goto/2017biosimilars7.asp# tab... SMi's 8Annual Biosimilars & Biobetters event will take place on 27and 28September 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.More information and a detailed is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/biosimilars-and-biobetters?utm_medium=www.biosimilars-europe.com&utm_source=P-222&utm_campaign=prlog--end –Contact Information:For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk