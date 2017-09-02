 
News By Tag
* Biosimilars
* Biologics
* Biobetters
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* London
  England
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
8765432


Attendee list Released for SMi's 8th Annual Biosimilars and Biobetters Conference

Biosimilars and Biobetters 2017 attendee list released featuring the Alliance For Safe Biologic Medicines, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter Ltd, QuintilesIMS, Samsung Bioepis and Teva
 
 
Attendee list
Attendee list
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Biosimilars
* Biologics
* Biobetters

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* London - England - England

LONDON, England - Sept. 8, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group have released a preliminary list of attendees' in the run-up to 8th annual industry summit on Biosimilars and Biobetters.

Taking place in just over two weeks' time in Central London, this year's show has attracted a global audience from Belguim, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Iran, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, UK and USA.

A snap shot of those confirmed include:

Alliance For Safe Biologic Medicines | Barclays | Bioceros | Biocon | Bionovis | Boehringer Ingelheim International | Bristows LLC | Celltrion | Challand Biosimilar Consulting | CinnaGen | CIRION | EXANE BNP Paribas | Faculty of medicine of Mauritania | Farmacia | Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals | Gedeon Richter Ltd | Generics Bulletin | GfK HealthCare | HealthTrust Europe LLP | Lupin (Europe) Ltd | medac GmbH | Mishcon de Reya LLP | Norwegian Medicines Agency | Prolong Pharmaceuticals | QuintilesIMS | SAI MedPartners | Samsung Bioepis | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Teva Pharma BV | Univercells SA | Utrecht University + more!

The attendee list is available to view online at http://www.smi-online.co.uk/goto/2017biosimilars7.asp#tab...

SMi's 8th Annual Biosimilars & Biobetters event will take place on 27th and 28th September 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.

More information and a detailed is available at https://www.smi-online.co.uk/pharmaceuticals/uk/biosimilars-and-biobetters?utm_medium=www.biosimilars-europe.com&utm_source=P-222&utm_campaign=prlog

--end –

Contact Information:

For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
Tags:Biosimilars, Biologics, Biobetters
Industry:Biotech
Location:London - England - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SMi Group Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share