Attendee list Released for SMi's 8th Annual Biosimilars and Biobetters Conference
Biosimilars and Biobetters 2017 attendee list released featuring the Alliance For Safe Biologic Medicines, Boehringer Ingelheim, Celltrion, Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals, Gedeon Richter Ltd, QuintilesIMS, Samsung Bioepis and Teva
Taking place in just over two weeks' time in Central London, this year's show has attracted a global audience from Belguim, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Iran, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Switzerland, UK and USA.
A snap shot of those confirmed include:
Alliance For Safe Biologic Medicines | Barclays | Bioceros | Biocon | Bionovis | Boehringer Ingelheim International | Bristows LLC | Celltrion | Challand Biosimilar Consulting | CinnaGen | CIRION | EXANE BNP Paribas | Faculty of medicine of Mauritania | Farmacia | Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals | Gedeon Richter Ltd | Generics Bulletin | GfK HealthCare | HealthTrust Europe LLP | Lupin (Europe) Ltd | medac GmbH | Mishcon de Reya LLP | Norwegian Medicines Agency | Prolong Pharmaceuticals | QuintilesIMS | SAI MedPartners | Samsung Bioepis | Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | Teva Pharma BV | Univercells SA | Utrecht University + more!
SMi's 8th Annual Biosimilars & Biobetters event will take place on 27th and 28th September 2017 at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK.
For media enquiries contact Teri Arri on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6162 / Email: tarri@smi-online.co.uk
For all other enquires contact the team on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6000 or email events@smi-online.co.uk
