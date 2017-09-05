 
News By Tag
* Itil
* Intermediate SO Certification
* Training
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





September 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765


About ITIL Intermediate SO Certification Training and it's advantages

ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) Intermediate certification is for the people who have cleared the beginner level certification and are looking for career advancement
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Itil
Intermediate SO Certification
Training

Industry:
Education

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Sept. 11, 2017 - PRLog -- By enrolling into the course professionals will get advanced knowledge of IT Service Management. The certification program is industry aligned and will definitely provide boost in once career. If you want to pursue this course by your own then it should be a difficult task for you as proper schedule will not be setup as a result of which you may not be able to clear the examination in the first go. So definitely give a thought before taking any action.

Key features about the certification program

• Exams held at regular intervals to clear the exam in first attempt
• Certification program includes real life industry examples
• Maximize the chance by getting enrolled and clear the examination in the first go
• Certificate offered after successful completion of the training program
• Rigorous classroom and online training
• Certification course led by top industrial mentor

How to become a certified professional?

First of all register in the website by paying the specified fees on the website. When training program has been completed then people will need to appear for an online MCQ test. Professionals will need to score minimum of 26 marks out of the total 40 questions correctly which is equivalent to 65% in 60 minutes duration to become a certified professional. They will also earn an additional 2 credits after successful completion of the ITIL Intermediate SO Certification Training and Examination.

Is there any pre requisite required to appear for the training and certification exam?

There is no pre defined eligibility criteria required to appear and complete the certification program. However it is recommended to have a minimum of 2 years of IT experience in the relevant domain.

Benefits after successful completion of ITIL Intermediate SO Certification and Training

There are varied range of benefits that people get after successful completion of ITIL Intermediate SO Certification and Training. Some of them are jotted down below.

• Certification and training program is accredited, approved, and recognized by various training organization like Project Management Institute of USA, Salesforce, Peoplecert, Redhat, SAP, EC Council, IBM, HP, Oracle, Microsoft, Hortonworks, and others
• Build a strong trust among the Fortune 500 companies for providing career growth and training
• We have built a strong trust among the Fortune 500 companies for providing career growth and training

suggested by

https://www.careerera.com/it-service-management/itil-inte...

Contact
Mr Vivek Singh
***@careerera.com
End
Source:
Email:***@careerera.com
Posted By:***@careerera.com Email Verified
Tags:Itil, Intermediate SO Certification, Training
Industry:Education
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Careerera PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Sep 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share