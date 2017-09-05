News By Tag
About ITIL Intermediate SO Certification Training and it's advantages
ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) Intermediate certification is for the people who have cleared the beginner level certification and are looking for career advancement
Key features about the certification program
• Exams held at regular intervals to clear the exam in first attempt
• Certification program includes real life industry examples
• Maximize the chance by getting enrolled and clear the examination in the first go
• Certificate offered after successful completion of the training program
• Rigorous classroom and online training
• Certification course led by top industrial mentor
How to become a certified professional?
First of all register in the website by paying the specified fees on the website. When training program has been completed then people will need to appear for an online MCQ test. Professionals will need to score minimum of 26 marks out of the total 40 questions correctly which is equivalent to 65% in 60 minutes duration to become a certified professional. They will also earn an additional 2 credits after successful completion of the ITIL Intermediate SO Certification Training and Examination.
Is there any pre requisite required to appear for the training and certification exam?
There is no pre defined eligibility criteria required to appear and complete the certification program. However it is recommended to have a minimum of 2 years of IT experience in the relevant domain.
Benefits after successful completion of ITIL Intermediate SO Certification and Training
There are varied range of benefits that people get after successful completion of ITIL Intermediate SO Certification and Training. Some of them are jotted down below.
• Certification and training program is accredited, approved, and recognized by various training organization like Project Management Institute of USA, Salesforce, Peoplecert, Redhat, SAP, EC Council, IBM, HP, Oracle, Microsoft, Hortonworks, and others
• Build a strong trust among the Fortune 500 companies for providing career growth and training
