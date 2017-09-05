About ITIL Intermediate SO Certification Training and it's advantages

ITIL (Information Technology Infrastructure Library) Intermediate certification is for the people who have cleared the beginner level certification and are looking for career advancement

By enrolling into the course professionals will get advanced knowledge of IT Service Management. The certification program is industry aligned and will definitely provide boost in once career. If you want to pursue this course by your own then it should be a difficult task for you as proper schedule will not be setup as a result of which you may not be able to clear the examination in the first go. So definitely give a thought before taking any action.

Exams held at regular intervals to clear the exam in first attempt
Certification program includes real life industry examples
Maximize the chance by getting enrolled and clear the examination in the first go
Certificate offered after successful completion of the training program
Rigorous classroom and online training
Certification course led by top industrial mentor

First of all register in the website by paying the specified fees on the website. When training program has been completed then people will need to appear for an online MCQ test. Professionals will need to score minimum of 26 marks out of the total 40 questions correctly which is equivalent to 65% in 60 minutes duration to become a certified professional. They will also earn an additional 2 credits after successful completion of the ITIL Intermediate SO Certification Training and Examination.

There is no pre defined eligibility criteria required to appear and complete the certification program. However it is recommended to have a minimum of 2 years of IT experience in the relevant domain.

There are varied range of benefits that people get after successful completion of ITIL Intermediate SO Certification and Training. Some of them are jotted down below.

Certification and training program is accredited, approved, and recognized by various training organization like Project Management Institute of USA, Salesforce, Peoplecert, Redhat, SAP, EC Council, IBM, HP, Oracle, Microsoft, Hortonworks, and others
Build a strong trust among the Fortune 500 companies for providing career growth and training