eAutoAppraise and Mazda Certified Website Program

 
 
PHOENIX - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- eAutoAppraise announces its partnership with Mazda North American Operations in the Mazda Digital Certified Program. At the forefront of online vehicle trade-in platforms, eAutoAppraise allows customers to get an accurate estimate while providing dealers with high-quality leads.

Dealers with a Mazda Certified Website will now be able to take advantage of a 100% percent OEM-compliant platform, highly accurate appraisals for their customers, and seamless integration with the layout of their site. This opportunity applies to all Mazda dealers who have enrolled with a Certified Website Provider. Including both a value trade-in and sell-your-vehicle format, eAutoAppraise is two products in one. It also works in conjunction with the CreditMiner platform, which provides permissible full file bureau data with no Date of Birth or Social Security Number needed.

"We are proud and honored to be part of the Mazda Digital Certified Program and we look forward to helping Mazda dealers across the country increase their lead conversion and sales," says Barry Brodsky, Managing Partner of eAutoAppraise.

In addition to all of these benefits, the eAutoAppraise technology is fully responsive and works on all devices. Customers who are interested in trading-in or selling their vehicle can now do so with ease, even while on the go. Thanks to detailed analytics and the dealer's option to choose NADAguides or Black Book as the vehicle valuation provider, Mazda dealers can customize the product to their needs.  Contact eAutoAppraise at http://www.eautoappraise.com/contact-us/ for a demo!

eAutoAppraise - Barry Brodsky
***@eautoappraise.com
Source:eAutoAppraise
Email:***@eautoappraise.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive, Trade-In Tool, Nada Guides
Industry:Automotive
Location:Phoenix - Arizona - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
