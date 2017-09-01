timeSSD BETA VERSION RELEASE timeSSD is a web based predetermined motion time software with integrat

Contact

End

--Laszlo SzaboDataST. +40 367 804 070version of thewas launched in the Microsoft Azure Cloud.Following the high interest shown by the fashion brands, textile faculties and manufacturers during the first presentation in May 2017 at Texprocess / Frankfurt, the Beta version is running in the Cloud with seven languages installed: English, German, Russian, Turkish, Romanian, Bulgarian and Hungarian.provide accurate times for handling, positioning, sewing, dispose, use of tools, read-write, walking and ironing motion elements used during the methods development, with focus on the sewing industry.The Beta version of the timeSSD® is invitation based and its use is free, for commercial purposes too.All the methods and workflows developed in Beta will be available in the commercial version.The commercial version of the timeSSD® is "pay per use" based, no user licenses, no special keys and no maintenance costs. Its availability depends only on the internet connection for the user.The data backup is managed by Azure with geo redundant backup policy.DataS develops garment industry dedicated software solutions to increase the operating and manufacturing performance. timeSSD provide the "must to have" benchmark data for the efficiency control and incentive payroll in labor intensive industries, especially in garment manufacturing.However, is a collaborative platform where the user develops private working methods and workflows and has the possibility to share them with the selected partners.Laszlo Szabo, managing director of DataS says: "For example the execution method edited in Germany on German language by the fashion brand's development team it's shared in timeSSD with the manufacturer from Romania. The production supervisor gets the method descriptions by default on Romanian and has all the necessary elements for the style execution with the standard times specified. This feature avoids the misunderstandings, save times and money. In the near future the Polish, French, Arabic, Bengali and Urdu languages will be implemented. Our intentions are to have the Hindi, Mandarin and Vietnamese languages included too, before the end of this year. I would like to say my thanks to our partners and supporters from different countries for their continuous support in the language translation processes. "timeSSD has a native connection with the GPD – General Production Data – QR code based, real-time, shop floor control and materials requirement planning software solution, developed by DataS.DataS develops and delivers integrated software solutions dedicated for the manufacturing and business processes in textile, leather, garments and knitwear industry starting from 1992.Today are more than 1400 installed DataS software licenses in 21 countries.DataS, today, is the commercial brand of Astailor Shine Ltd. from Romania, and of our sister company from Hungary: DataStep Hungary Ltd.More at: