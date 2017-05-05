 
News By Tag
* Software Solution
* Textile
* Production Garment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Textile
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Targu Secuiesc
  Covasna
  Romania
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Timessd The Standard Time Data System With Integrated Social Manufacturing Features

timeSSD is a web based predetermined motion time software with special focus on sewing industry
 
 
www.timessd.com
www.timessd.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Software Solution
Textile
Production Garment

Industry:
Textile

Location:
Targu Secuiesc - Covasna - Romania

TARGU SECUIESC, Romania - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Frankfurt...  www.timeSSD.com today is live based on a collaborative platform concept. After five months from the acquisition of the SSD (Standard Sewing Data) software rights from AJ Consultants / Finland the complete redeveloped software entered in a public evaluation process.

timeSSD has  all  the  standard  data  elements sets with the predetermined time values from SSD, include the MTM-2 database and now is available for everyone as a more cost effective, intuitive web based service, extended with social manufacturing features.

DataS develops garment industry dedicated software solutions to increase the operating and manufacturing performance. timeSSD provide the "must to have" benchmark data for the efficiency control and incentive payroll in labor intensive industries, especially in garment manufacturing.

However, is a collaborative platform where the user develops private working methods and workflows and has the possibility to share them with the selected partners.

Laszlo Szabo, managing director of DataS says: " A shared workflow, based on standard methods, between the client and the manufacturer mean more than transparency and confidence. The manufacturing price discussion could be limited to the price / minute factor, maybe on necessary equipment, in addition. Likewise, the web based collaborative concept equip the manufacturing consultants with their indispensable tool, available anywhere and anytime, as a service. "

timeSSD has a native connection with the GPD – General Production Data – shop floor control and materials requirement planning software solution, developed by DataS.

The GPD's QR code based, real-time, data collection from the shop floor provide the data sets for the self-measurement based time studies as feed-back for the method engineers.

DataS develops and delivers integrated software solutions dedicated for the manufacturing and business processes in textile, leather, garments and knitwear industry starting from 1992.

The GPD is in use in more than 130 sewing and knitting manufacturing units in 9 countries.

DataS, today, is the commercial brand of Astailor Shine Ltd. from Romania, and of our sister company from Hungary: DataStep Hungary Ltd.

More at:

www.datas.ro
www.timessd.com

The former SSD software development started in 1982 and its standard times are integrated in software solutions developed by well-known brands in the garment industry.

Contact:
Laszlo Szabo
DataS
T. +40 728 635 897

laszlo.szabo@datas.ro

Media Contact
Szabo Laszlo
+40 728 635 897
laszlo.szabo@datas.ro
End
Source:Astailor Shine /DataS
Email:***@datas.ro
Posted By:***@datas.ro Email Verified
Tags:Software Solution, Textile, Production Garment
Industry:Textile
Location:Targu Secuiesc - Covasna - Romania
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share