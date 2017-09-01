 
September 2017





Bosco Tech to Host Free High School Night on Sept. 27

Area High School Representatives Will Provide Information to Prospective Students
 
SAN GABRIEL, Calif. - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Don Bosco Technical Institute (Bosco Tech) will present "Gear Up for High School," a high school preview night for elementary and middle school students on Wednesday, September 27, 2017, from 6 to 8 p.m., outdoors, on the Tech campus.

During the free event, representatives from local Catholic private and archdiocesan high schools will provide information and answer questions about their school's admissions process, curriculum, and academic and extracurricular programs.

"Annually, we gather local private and archdiocesan high schools as a convenience for families in the community," said Bosco Tech Principal Xavier Jimenez. "It's an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about the many quality Catholic secondary schools in our area at one time."

Free parking is available in both the lot located on San Gabriel Boulevard, north of the school's front entrance, and the lot off Arroyo Drive, between Rose Glen Avenue and Paramount Boulevard. Call (626) 940-2011 or email okelly@boscotech.edu with questions or to register.

Bosco Tech is an all-male Catholic high school that combines a rigorous college-preparatory program with a technology-focused education. The innovative curriculum allows students to exceed university admission requirements while completing extensive integrated coursework in one of several applied science and engineering fields. The school boasts a college acceptance rate of approximately 100 percent, with more than 60 percent of graduates pursuing STEM-related post-secondary degrees. Visit www.boscotech.edu or call (626) 940-2000 for more information.

