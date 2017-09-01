 
September 2017





Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma – US market revenue will increase by double fold by 2025

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - Sept. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The estimated total number of incident cases of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) in the US is expected to reach 713,294 by 2025 as per the latest report of DelveInsight. Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common skin cancer in the United States. It is broadly classified into Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Basal cell carcinoma accounts for 75-80% of non-melanoma cancers and Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for about 20% of non-melanoma cancers. Remaining 5% of non-melanoma cancer includes- actinic keratosis, etc. The cSCC market is expected to see a growth at a CAGR of 5.5% in the 7MM.

According to "Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2025", US has the maximum market share in the 7MM market of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma due to the maximum number of recorded cSCC incident cases. With more than 60% of the total market share, US will see a steady growth in the upcoming future. Spain has the minimum number of incident cases and minimum market share of about 3.1% among the 7MM. The market revenue of US was more than the rest 6MM collective revenue and the US market revenue will increase by 2 folds by 2025 as compared to that in 2016. There are various off-label drugs available for the treatment of the given indication but no approved drugs are available in the market yet.

There are various treatments available for the treatment of cSCC. Several guidelines have been published for the treatment as per the patient diagnosis and other factors.  Electrodessication and curettage is a simple technique that can be used to treat localized, superficial cSCC, while surgical excision and Mohs micrographic surgery are the two primary treatment options for invasive cSCC. Radiation therapy is typically used as an adjuvant to surgery, with primary radiation therapy typically reserved for patients who are unable to undergo surgical excision. Chemotherapy may be considered as an adjuvant therapy in select highest-risk cases of cSCC. Some marketed drugs are Fluorouracil, Xeloda, Cisplatin and many others but no approved drugs available yet.

The latest report has covered complete information about the cSCC including region-wise incident cases with special emphasize on the 7MM. Country-wise market analysis to identify the regions which will provide maximum market growth. A complete treatment algorithm is provided with marketed drugs profiling covering all the details to understand drug specific details. All the unmet needs are captured to identify the areas of improvement in the field of cSCC. All these information provides in-depth insight into the cSCC market which helps in identifying the possible market movers and barriers to maximize the market share and frame the planning strategies accordingly.

Reasons to buy:

·         The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the cSCC market.

·         To understand the future market competition in the cSCC market and Insight reviews of the key market drivers and barriers.

·         Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for cSCC in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

·         Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

·         To understand the expected market scenario of the upcoming therapies in the market.

Table of Content:

Report Introduction

Table of Contents

Market Overview at a Glance

Total Market Share Distribution of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma for 7MM in 2016

Total Market Share Distribution of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma for 7MM in 2025

Introduction

Signs and Symptoms

Pathophysiology

Sub-types of cSCC

Risk Factors

Staging of cSCC

Diagnosis

Epidemiology and Patient Population

Total number of Incident cases – Region Wise – (2016 & 2025)

Total number of Incident cases – 7MM Countries – (2016 & 2025)

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

Japan

Treatment Algorithm

United States

NCCN Guidelines

Europe

British Association of dermatology (BAD) Guidelines

French Dermatology Recommendations Association (aRED)

European Dermatology Forum London Cancer Skin Pathway Board

National Cancer Institute

Unmet Needs

Marketed Drugs

5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)

MOA

Study

Xeloda

MOA

Study

Cisplatin

MOA

Study

Bleomycin

MOA

Study

Doxorubicin

MOA

Cetuximab

MOA

Study

Gefitinib

MOA

Study

Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC): Country-Wise Market Analysis

7 Major Market Size of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) (2015-2025)

Region-Specific Market Distribution and Comparison

Overview on Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) (2016)

Overview on Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) (2025)

Global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC): Market Analysis

United States Market Size

Europe Market Outlook

Germany Market Size

France Market Size

United Kingdom Market Size

Spain Market Size

Italy Market Size

Japan Market Size

Market Drivers

Market Barriers

Appendix

For more details please visit: http://bit.ly/2gMOCJP

Contact
DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Delveinsight, New Delhi
+91-11-4568 9769
info@delveinsight.com
End
Source:DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Email:***@delveinsight.com Email Verified
