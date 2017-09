Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma – US market revenue will increase by double fold by 2025

Contact

-- The estimated total number of incident cases of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) in the US is expected to reachby 2025 as per the latest report of. Non-melanoma skin cancer is the most common skin cancer in the United States. It is broadly classified into Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) and Squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). Basal cell carcinoma accounts forof non-melanoma cancers and Squamous cell carcinoma accounts for aboutof non-melanoma cancers. Remainingof non-melanoma cancer includes- actinic keratosis, etc. The cSCC market is expected to see a growth at a CAGR ofin the 7MM.According toUS has the maximum market share in the 7MM market of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma due to the maximum number of recorded cSCC incident cases. With more thanof the total market share, US will see a steady growth in the upcoming future. Spain has the minimum number of incident cases and minimum market share of aboutamong the 7MM. The market revenue of US was more than the rest 6MM collective revenue and the US market revenue will increase byfolds by 2025 as compared to that in 2016. There are various off-label drugs available for the treatment of the given indication but no approved drugs are available in the market yet.There are various treatments available for the treatment of cSCC. Several guidelines have been published for the treatment as per the patient diagnosis and other factors.andis a simple technique that can be used to treat localized, superficial cSCC, whileandare the two primary treatment options for invasive cSCC.is typically used as an adjuvant to surgery, with primary radiation therapy typically reserved for patients who are unable to undergo surgical excision.may be considered as an adjuvant therapy in select highest-risk cases of cSCC. Some marketed drugs areand many others but no approved drugs available yet.The latest report has covered complete information about the cSCC including region-wise incident cases with special emphasize on the 7MM. Country-wise market analysis to identify the regions which will provide maximum market growth. A complete treatment algorithm is provided with marketed drugs profiling covering all the details to understand drug specific details. All the unmet needs are captured to identify the areas of improvement in the field of cSCC. All these information provides in-depth insight into the cSCC market which helps in identifying the possible market movers and barriers to maximize the market share and frame the planning strategies accordingly.· The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the cSCC market.· To understand the future market competition in the cSCC market and Insight reviews of the key market drivers and barriers.· Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for cSCC in the US, Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan.· Identification of strong upcoming players in the market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.· To understand the expected market scenario of the upcoming therapies in the market.Report IntroductionTable of ContentsMarket Overview at a GlanceTotal Market Share Distribution of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma for 7MM in 2016Total Market Share Distribution of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma for 7MM in 2025IntroductionSigns and SymptomsPathophysiologySub-types of cSCCRisk FactorsStaging of cSCCDiagnosisEpidemiology and Patient PopulationTotal number of Incident cases – Region Wise – (2016 & 2025)Total number of Incident cases – 7MM Countries – (2016 & 2025)United StatesGermanyFranceUnited KingdomSpainItalyJapanTreatment AlgorithmUnited StatesNCCN GuidelinesEuropeBritish Association of dermatology (BAD) GuidelinesFrench Dermatology Recommendations Association (aRED)European Dermatology Forum London Cancer Skin Pathway BoardNational Cancer InstituteUnmet NeedsMarketed Drugs5-Fluorouracil (5-FU)MOAStudyXelodaMOAStudyCisplatinMOAStudyBleomycinMOAStudyDoxorubicinMOACetuximabMOAStudyGefitinibMOAStudyCutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC): Country-Wise Market Analysis7 Major Market Size of Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) (2015-2025)Region-Specific Market Distribution and ComparisonOverview on Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) (2016)Overview on Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) (2025)Global Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC): Market AnalysisUnited States Market SizeEurope Market OutlookGermany Market SizeFrance Market SizeUnited Kingdom Market SizeSpain Market SizeItaly Market SizeJapan Market SizeMarket DriversMarket BarriersAppendixFor more details please visit: http://bit.ly/ 2gMOCJP