Local Carson CA Youth Competes for the 2017 Miss Teen Title
Jenna Deseo of Carson, California was recently selected to participate in the 2017 Miss Teen Pageant competition that will take place on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
"I'm excited about the opportunity to participate in the competition', says Jenna.
Jenna will be competing for her share of thousands of dollars in prizes and specialty gifts that will be distributed to contestants.
Competing in the Miss Teen division - one of four divisions for young ladies ages of 7 through 20 - she will participate in modeling routines, which include Casual Wear and Formal Wear. Most importantly, Jenna will display her personality and interviewing skills while interviewing with this year's judging panel. Personality is the number one aspect that each contestant is judged on during all phases of competition.
If Jenna were to win the title of Miss Teen, she would represent her community at the National Competition that will take place in Orlando, Florida. Over $30,000.00 in prizes and awards will be presented at the National Competition while each winner enjoys this expense paid trip of five nights and six days in Orlando, Florida.
Community businesses, organizations, and private individuals will assist Jenna in participating in this year's competition by becoming an Official Sponsor. Through sponsorship, each contestant receives all the necessary training, rehearsals, and financial support which will allow Jenna to become a very confident and well-prepared contestant in this year's Pageant.
Business, organization or private individuals interested in becoming a sponsor to Jenna may contact the Miss Teen pageant coordinator at 1-877-910-4190.
About The Miss Teen Competitions
The Miss Teen Competitions assist contestants in building self-confidence, self-esteem and allows each participant the opportunity to make new friends who share the same interests as they do. The Teen Pageant is unlike any other since it is based on PERSONALITY. A true winner is one who is beautiful on the inside and is complimented by how she presents herself on the outside. Learn more at http://www.missteenpageants.com/
Contact
Teresa Deseo
***@sbcglobal.net
