Marketspace Vendor Events Teams Up with Brewery to Support Small Business
Marketspace Vendor Events offers the craft artisan community a new outlet for selling their product, simple event registration, social media marketing, and tools to help vendors reach a broader audience.
"Our focus is on new, high-traffic spaces for our vendors to be seen and smart promotion of our events. Marketspace bridges the gap between the craft world and e-commerce. We want our vendors to have a streamlined 'add to cart' feature for reserving their booth space and for them to establish in-person relationships with a new customer base that they can continue online if they so choose," said Kim Kraemer, Founder.
Vendors are already receptive to the concept of online registration for events; the Martketspace Vendor Events network has grown to over 240 members in just four weeks since the website's launch.
Marketspace encourages small business owners to bring their resources of venue space or product to the community table and leverages their web platform for promoting those businesses in advance of craft events. "The best part is, there is no cost to event hosts and vendor booth pricing is competitive. It is an obvious win for both parties to get their name out there," says vendor, Jessica Gwin.
Craft artisans, small business owners, and direct sales consultants can join Marketspace's vendor network to learn of upcoming events before they open to public vendor registration. Venues looking to host a pop-up craft market can contact Marketspace for more information and event coordination.
About Marketspace Vendor Events:
Marketspace Vendor Events is a new venture seeking to help the small business owner reach a broader customer base at face-to-face events. Our goal is to provide you, the vendor, with space at a high traffic event, social marketing and local signage to draw in a larger crowd with new faces, an easy way for you to find upcoming events by locale that target your desired audience, and a streamlined way to secure your booth space. Your time as a small business owner or craft artisan should be focused on your product. We take care of the rest so you can do what you do best- show up and show off!
To learn more, please visit https://www.marketspacevendorevents.com, call (908) 514-8431, or email kim@marketspacevendorevents.com
Kimberly Kraemer
***@gmail.com
