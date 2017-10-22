Marketspace Vendor Events Reunites Local Artists with the New Jersey Craft Beer Scene

Marketspace Vendor Events

End

-- Marketspace Vendor Events reunites local artisans and the New Jersey craft beer scene for another 'Crafts and Drafts' market. Their second event by this name, a first for River Horse Brewing Company, will be held at 2 Graphics Drive Ewing, New Jersey 08625 on Sunday, October 29, 2017 from 12:00pm – 5:00pm."We had an overwhelmingly positive response to the concept, introduced on a smaller scale, at Pinelands Brewing Company in mid-September. We collected feedback from our vendors about foot traffic, sales, and the general space to improve our production efforts. Our goal is to mutually benefit the craft artisan and the brewery to get their names out there and make it a successful day for all involved. Surveys distributed to customers at our last event encouraged us to delve deeper into the artist community and offer more variety, which I am proud to say we have done," says founder, Kim Kraemer.More than 40 craft vendors will take over the tasting room-adjacent warehouse at River Horse offering a unique retail outlet for makers and a fun fall activity for craft beer drinkers."There is a trend toward the authentic and handmade. My generation may be accustomed to the convenience of online shopping but we are also on the hunt for one-of-a-kind pieces and a personal connection. Particularly with the holiday season approaching, we want a feel-good, shop small experience that indulges all of the senses. We still get the convenience of credit card payments with many of our vendors and a way to connect online for future purchases," Kraemer explains.Chris Lelong of Oak Lane Woodworks, a vendor for the upcoming event, opines: "We're really looking forward to displaying our handmade products at the Crafts and Drafts event at River Horse Brewing. The fun and relaxed atmosphere of New Jersey's breweries is a great venue for a craft fair. Handcrafted wares seem like the perfect pairing for craft beer."Customers can enjoy brewery tours, beer tastings, and specialty wcj food vendors on-site during this event.Breweries and other host venues can harness the talent within Marketspace's 475+ member vendor network to realize a pop-up market of their own. Marketspace manages start to finish event planning and marketing to bring small business to light.About Marketspace Vendor Events:is a new venture seeking to help the small business owner reach a broader customer base at face-to-face events. Our goal is to provide you, the vendor, with space at a high traffic event, social marketing and local signage to draw in a larger crowd with new faces, an easy way for you to find upcoming events by locale that target your desired audience, and a streamlined way to secure your booth space. Your time as a small business owner or craft artisan should be focused on your product. We take care of the rest so you can do what you do best- show up and show off!