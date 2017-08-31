 
Local Office Furniture Store Steps in to Help Houston Recover

Systems Office Furniture collects donations; offers discount to victims of Hurricane Harvey
 
 
Local Business Offers Discount Office Furniture for Houston Businesses
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Systems Office Furniture is doing its part to help Houston businesses recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

The store, located nearby in College Station, Texas, donated 15 percent of proceeds from sales to Hurricane Harvey victims during the week after the hurricane hit, and collected donations of much-needed supplies -- toothbrushes, baby bottles and formula, etc. -- on behalf of people in need in the Houston area.

In addition, Systems Office Furniture has announced that it will offer a ten percent discount to Hurricane Harvey victims who are in need of office furniture to replace desks, chairs and tables that were damaged or lost in the storm. They're stocked and ready to resupply area businesses with new and used office furniture, including sit stand desks, chairs, office storage options and more.

"We have hundreds of cubicles in stock and ready to head to the devastated areas," says Tara Laughter, SOF's Marketing Director. "Companies can rent temporary furniture from us as well."

To learn more about this program or buy to buy office furniture using this discount, contact Systems Office Furniture today: https://usedcubicleshouston.com/contact.html

