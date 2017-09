Doeren Mayhew Continues to Soar as INSIDE Public Accounting 'Best of the Best' CPA Firm

2017_Best of the Best_Web

-- Doeren Mayhew, a top 60 certified public accounting and advisory firm with domestic locations in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas, has been honored for its 21year byas one of the nation's best-managed CPA firms.Making its 24appearance, the annuallist honors only the top 50 CPA firms among all of the nation's major accounting firms. Based on more than 70 management and operational metrics, the list recognizes these top firms as the highest performers within the entire profession as it relates to financial success, strategy, long-term planning and sustainable growth."'Best of the Best' firms excel by achieving the delicate balance of focus on culture, clients, team and financial results," says Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of. "These firms are judged on dozens of metrics that truly take a holistic view of success. Their strategic focus on all areas that make accounting firms great have produced the results that merit this sought-after accolade."Helping the firm earn its spot on this list is the focus of its staff and shareholders on quality, said Mark Crawford, Doeren Mayhew chairman and managing shareholder."We are truly honored to continue to make this list year after year because it is the only publication in the industry that actually rates the quality of firms across the United States. That is the criteria we strive for every day – being a best-in-class firm for our clients and employees," Crawford says. "The focus our professionals put on providing quality services to our clients translates into service delivery efficiencies and exceptional client longevity – which all contributes to our continued growth and success."The firm also recently ascended up the publication's 2017100 list from the 61spot to 58based on its annual net revenue amongst the largest CPA firms in the nation.Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Swiss CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, energy, dental, service, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit https://doeren.com for more information.