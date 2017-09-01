News By Tag
Doeren Mayhew Continues to Soar as INSIDE Public Accounting 'Best of the Best' CPA Firm
Making its 24th appearance, the annual IPA list honors only the top 50 CPA firms among all of the nation's major accounting firms. Based on more than 70 management and operational metrics, the list recognizes these top firms as the highest performers within the entire profession as it relates to financial success, strategy, long-term planning and sustainable growth.
"'Best of the Best' firms excel by achieving the delicate balance of focus on culture, clients, team and financial results," says Michael Platt, principal of the Platt Group and publisher of IPA. "These firms are judged on dozens of metrics that truly take a holistic view of success. Their strategic focus on all areas that make accounting firms great have produced the results that merit this sought-after accolade."
Helping the firm earn its spot on this list is the focus of its staff and shareholders on quality, said Mark Crawford, Doeren Mayhew chairman and managing shareholder.
"We are truly honored to continue to make this list year after year because it is the only publication in the industry that actually rates the quality of firms across the United States. That is the criteria we strive for every day – being a best-in-class firm for our clients and employees," Crawford says. "The focus our professionals put on providing quality services to our clients translates into service delivery efficiencies and exceptional client longevity – which all contributes to our continued growth and success."
The firm also recently ascended up the publication's 2017 IPA 100 list from the 61st spot to 58th based on its annual net revenue amongst the largest CPA firms in the nation.
About Doeren Mayhew
Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Swiss CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, energy, dental, service, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit https://doeren.com for more information.
