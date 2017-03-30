News By Tag
Doeren Mayhew Moves Up on Accounting Today's Top 100 List as 'Growth Pacesetter'
The publication, which ranks the top 100 firms based on revenue, indicated that these elite firms saw an 8 percent increase in overall growth this past year. Merger activity, expanded niche offerings and innovative value-added services were among the growth drivers according to the report.
Named as a "pacesetter in growth," Doeren Mayhew experienced a double-digit increase in revenue of more than 17 percent placing it as the 4th largest growing firm.
In line with the growth trends of the other top 100 firms, mergers and strengthened niche practices contributed to Doeren Mayhew's jump in rankings from the 62nd spot last year. In January of 2016, the firm announced a combination with Michigan-based Adler & Company, P.C., which boosted its clientele listing particularly in the health care sector. Additionally, the firm has continued to see exceptional growth in its financial institutions, construction and manufacturing core practices due to enhanced resources, and strong improvement in both the number of new clients and overall health of the clients.
"We are always excited to be recognized amongst the nation's leading accounting firms, especially the growth trendsetters,"
Since the data was collected for the report, Doeren Mayhew went on to complete an additional collaboration enhancing its presence in Europe. Through its international arm, Moore Stephens Doeren Mayhew, the firm merged in Zurich CPA firm Emerson & Partners U.S. Tax GmbH in January 2017.
About Doeren Mayhew
Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Swiss CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant, energy and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit http://www.doeren.com for more information.
