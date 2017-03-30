 
News By Tag
* top 100 CPA firm
* Doeren Mayhew
* Accounting Today
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Troy
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
54321
March 2017
3130


Doeren Mayhew Moves Up on Accounting Today's Top 100 List as 'Growth Pacesetter'

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
top 100 CPA firm
Doeren Mayhew
Accounting Today

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Troy - Michigan - US

TROY, Mich. - April 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Doeren Mayhew, a certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Switzerland, has been listed as the 57th largest accounting, tax and business consulting firm in the United States according to Accounting Today's 2017 top 100 listing.

The publication, which ranks the top 100 firms based on revenue, indicated that these elite firms saw an 8 percent increase in overall growth this past year. Merger activity, expanded niche offerings and innovative value-added services were among the growth drivers according to the report.

Named as a "pacesetter in growth," Doeren Mayhew experienced a double-digit increase in revenue of more than 17 percent placing it as the 4th largest growing firm.

In line with the growth trends of the other top 100 firms, mergers and strengthened niche practices contributed to Doeren Mayhew's jump in rankings from the 62nd spot last year. In January of 2016, the firm announced a combination with Michigan-based Adler & Company, P.C., which boosted its clientele listing particularly in the health care sector. Additionally, the firm has continued to see exceptional growth in its financial institutions, construction and manufacturing core practices due to enhanced resources, and strong improvement in both the number of new clients and overall health of the clients.

"We are always excited to be recognized amongst the nation's leading accounting firms, especially the growth trendsetters," says the firm's chairman Mark Crawford. "Earning a prominent spot on the Accounting Today list is a great reminder of what we've accomplished, and a testament to the firm's overall commitment to strategically expand our resources and services to better meet our clients' needs."

Since the data was collected for the report, Doeren Mayhew went on to complete an additional collaboration enhancing its presence in Europe. Through its international arm, Moore Stephens Doeren Mayhew, the firm merged in Zurich CPA firm Emerson & Partners U.S. Tax GmbH in January 2017.

About Doeren Mayhew

Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas and Swiss CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, financial institutions, dental, retail/restaurant, energy and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit http://www.doeren.com for more information.

Contact
Taryne Spirovski
National Marketing Director
***@doeren.com
End
Source:
Email:***@doeren.com Email Verified
Tags:top 100 CPA firm, Doeren Mayhew, Accounting Today
Industry:Accounting
Location:Troy - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doeren Mayhew PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share