Assimil8 and ThoughtSpot Join Forces To Offer Next Generation Search Driven Analytics For Humans
LONDON - Assimil8, one of the UK's leading data analytics specialists and ThoughSpot, the software company focused on search-driven analytics, today announced a new strategic partnership.
Both companies recognise the problems faced by many organisations:
ThoughtSpot is the world's first relational search engine for data analytics. Allowing anyone to build reports and dashboards from company data in seconds, it brings an instantly familiar, user-friendly element to data analysis. IBM Premier Business Partner, Assimil8 delivers tailored analytics solutions to UK businesses across a wide range of sectors.
Kevin Hurd, Managing Director at Assimil8 commented "As we enter a new era of information centric computing, companies must co-innovate to solve tough problems for their customers. This is why we are working with ThoughtSpot, a market leader in relational search. This new offering represents our belief that the future of information insight within enterprises requires a new way to gain instant access to critical business data through relational guided search, as both data volumes increase and real-time intelligent-
"We are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with Assimil8. By combining Assimil8's expertise in leveraging big data and analytics with our vision of guided relational search. We believe together we can support our customers through their entire analytics journey" said Mark Mason, Director, EMEA Channels & Alliances at ThoughtSpot.
ThoughtSpot and Assimil8 are working together to establish a dedicated data analytics platform that will take you from spreadsheet reporting to real-time business insight.
