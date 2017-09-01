News By Tag
Versify NERC Wind GADS Software Automates Complex Reporting Requirements for 2018
When asked about Versify's new application launch, Vice President of Client Services John Finley said, "Our client's biggest concern with NERC's Wind GADS reporting is their ability to manage these mandates without adding headcount or additional onerous processes to their already overburdened work load. Versify's Wind GADS module was specifically developed to address these challenges, letting the operators and field technicians focus on the tasks that need their attention and allowing the application to generate the necessary reporting."
To meet the new GADS-W reporting requirements, Wind Generation owners and operators will require an automated tool to manage the data volumes and complexity of reporting. The Versify NERC Wind GADS module has automated NERC event creation, event classification based on site level outages (whether planned, forced, or maintenance outages) and report creation for Sub Group, Performance and System-Component. It also includes out of the box operational data integration and KPI calculations.
Versify's Wind GADS application can be configured to automatically identify turbine fault codes from turbine manufacturers such as Siemens, GE, Vestas, Mitsubishi and Suzlon, then assign them to the NERC GADS system and component codes. Versify is one of the first outage management vendors to provide a comprehensive module to generate the required NERC GADS reports based on the automated events captured by the Outage Management software along with key performance indicators. These KPI's provide visibility into the wind fleet, wind farm, as well as turbine performance and reliability.
In late 2016 the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) updated data reporting instructions for GADS Wind Turbine Generation (GADS-W). For many years, NERC has required fossil power plant reporting, but it now also requires detailed operational data for each wind turbine in a generator's portfolio. GADS Wind reporting is much more data intensive, for example a 200 MW wind site generates data for up to 200 turbines that must be monitored and reported on a sub-hourly basis.
NERC has required a four year phased-in schedule starting in 2017 with voluntary reporting. In year two (2018), wind farms with Total Installed Capacity of 200 MW or larger must start reporting. Year three (2019) requires reporting from wind generators with Total Installed Capacity of 100 MW to 199.99 MW. By year four (2020), reporting will be required from wind plants with Total Installed Capacity of 75 MW to 99.99 MW.
