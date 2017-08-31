 
Industry News





Simulation company Fieldscale closes new round of $600k funding

Simulation company Fieldscale, specializing in the touch screen simulation software industry, is proud to announce a new round of $600,000 in funding.
 
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The OpenFund, PJ Tech Catalyst, the National Bank of Greece (NBG), and three angel investors make up this round's funding, supporting the company's vision of creating Simulation Apps for every stage of the new product development process. "The founders of Fieldscale have combined knowledge with experience in order to create a very successful startup", said Spyros Arsenis, NBG Business Seeds coordinator. "It's not another marketplace, but a true effort to optimize and improve the simulation industry and its tools."

Fieldscale is a tech start-up with the mission to make simulation an indispensable part of every new product development process. Their products are Simulation Apps, which are powerful decision-making tools, to provide autonomy to every department and every stage of the product development, in increased accuracy. Their tools run on optimized, highly intelligent algorithms, but at the same time, they operate around the zero-learning-curve concept. Yiorgos Bontzios, CEO of Fieldscale said: "I am very proud of my team's commitment. We strongly believe in our vision and this funding round will allow us to continue our growth, expand our business operations and offer state-of-the-art service to our customers".

Fieldscale has already launched their flagship Simulation App SENSE, targeting the touchscreen industry. They have recently showcased the third version of SENSE at the Display Week 2017, the world's largest, annual exhibitionfor the electronic information display industry, in Los Angeles. Big players of the industry such as Samsung, Panasonic Aviation, Bosch, Amazon, Google, Synaptics, and others had the opportunity to meet Fieldscale's field engineers and watch live demonstrations of SENSE's capabilities.

The company aims to help even more engineers improve their workflow with the power of Simulation Apps, allowing them to extensively reduce the new product development overhead. Their customer portfolio includes IC and touch sensor companies from the UK, Germany, and USA. The company is planning to expand to the Asian touchscreen market in the upcoming year.

About Fieldscale

Fieldscale is a simulation software provider that utilizes parallelized algorithms integrated within a simple, intuitive user environment to support the effortless design of great products. Founded in 2015 and based in Thessaloniki, Greece, Fieldscale offers state-of-the-art simulation software for electrical design and analysis. Fieldscale's solvers cover the constantly growing demands of engineers for accuracy and efficiency in the design phase of any hardware product. Find out more atwww.fieldscale.com.

About NBG Business Seeds

NBG Business Seedsis an integrated program designed to foster innovative and export-oriented entrepreneurship. NBG Business Seeds includes actions that aim at showcasing innovative ideas and projects, training and mentoring young entrepreneurs, and providing infrastructures, networking and financing. Once the annual competition "Innovation & Technology" is over and the awards given, NBG supports the implementation of selected proposals that are distinguished. Find out more at www.nbg.gr/en/nbgseeds.

About OpenFund

Openfund, a seed capital fund based in Athens, Greece, partners with entrepreneurs working on pioneering products to enable the creation and growth of successful technology companies.

For more information about Openfund, visit:http://theopenfund.com

About PJ Tech Catalyst Fund

Established in 2012, the PJ Tech Catalyst Fund is a venture capital fund that invests in seed stage startup companies with a focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and supports the development of entrepreneurship in Greece. Besides venture capital, PJ Tech Catalyst provides start-up teams that it invests in with assistance in all stages of their value creation journey.

For more information visit: http://www.pjtechcatalyst.com/

Media Contact
Vasso Kalaitzidou
Fieldscale
+30 (694) 868-6556
***@fieldscale.com
